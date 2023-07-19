POV: Children of the Mist

Monday, July 31, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. on KPBS TV (no longer available on the PBS App)

“Children of the Mist” delves into the tradition of bride kidnapping still practiced by the Hmong, one of Vietnam’s largest ethnic groups Diễm's directorial feature-length debut, is a tender portrait of a community on the cusp between tradition and modernity, and one girl tragically stuck in the middle.

"'Children of the Mist' is a deeply personal film, and it is also my first feature-length,” said Director Hà Lệ Diễm. “The fact that it has been selected to stand alongside the other films of the prestigious POV broadcast series is hardly imaginable to me. Therefore, I would like to express my sincere gratitude for all the love and recognition."

Children of the Mist (2021) | Trailer | Hà Lệ Diễm

In a village hidden in the mist-shrouded Northwest Vietnamese mountains resides an indigenous Hmong community, home to 12-year-old Di, part of the first generation of her people with access to formal education. A free spirit, Di happily recounts her experiences to Vietnamese filmmaker Hà Lệ Diễm who planted herself within Di's family over the course of three years to document this unique coming of age.

Film Movement Di (right) takes a selfie with a young man

As Di grows older, her carefree childhood gives way to an impulsive and sensitive adolescence, a dangerous temperament for what will happen next; in this insular community, girls must still endure the controversial but accepted tradition of "bride kidnapping." One night, when the young girl's parents return home from celebrating the Lunar New Year, they are shocked to find their house is silent: Di has disappeared.

Film Movement Di and a boyfriend

Film Awards:

Hà Lệ Diễm’s “Children of the Mist,” made the Documentary Feature Film shortlist for the 95th Academy Awards®. The film had its world premiere at the 2021 International Documentary Filmfestival Amsterdam where Diễm won the Award for Best Directing and the First Appearance Award - Special Mention. The film garnered the Best International Film at DocAvivin 2022, and the Documentary Jury Prize at the 2022 Hong Kong International Film Festival.

CHILDREN OF THE MIST | Film Talk with Ha Le Diem | DOK.fest 2022

Where to Watch (no longer available on the PBS App.

Credits:

Directed by Vietnamese filmmaker Hà Lệ Diễm and produced by Trần Phương Thảo. Negotiated by Chris White and Erika Dilday for American Documentary | POV and Demetri Makoulis, Vice President of Sales for Film Movement.