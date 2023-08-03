Give Now
8:15 Hiroshima: from Father to Daughter

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 3, 2023 at 10:57 AM PDT
Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Thursday, Aug. 17 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

At 8:15 a.m. on Aug. 6, 1945, Shinji Mikamo, a teen in the center of Hiroshima City, was on the roof of his home when the atomic bomb exploded. This hybrid documentary - narrative film is narrated in English with Japanese subtitles and features never before seen audio and video recordings, evocative reenactments, and archival images - “bringing the past into the present.” (Modern Times Review)

"A Highly Artistic Work With a Prayer For Peace And a Message To Humankind." - Asahi Family Newspaper

8:15 HIROSHIMA: From Father to Daughter

The Book:

The film is based on the book, "8:15 a.m. A True Story Of Survival And forgiveness From Hiroshima," written by Dr. Akiko Mikamo

Join the Conversation:

Credits:

Director: J.R. heffelfinger. Executive Producer and Writer: Dr. Akiko Mikamo. Producer and Actress: Nini Le Huynh. © 2023 by 8:15 Documentary, LLC

