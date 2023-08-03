AUSTIN CITY LIMITS: Maren Morris

Stream now with KPBS Passport!

Maren Morris kicks off this radiant hour with the autobiographical “Circles Around This Town,” detailing her early days in Nashville, trying to connect as a songwriter. The multi-platinum, award-winning singer-songwriter demonstrates why she’s one of the leading voices in modern music, equipped with a knockout voice and songwriting chops, lyrics that dig deep and boundary-pushing hits that cover the country-rock-pop landscape while transcending genre labels.

Maren Morris | Austin City Limits Interview

Backed by a six-piece band, the Arlington, Texas native’s relaxed persona charms the Austin crowd as she performs highlights from her acclaimed album, "Humble Quest," including the soul-searching title track in which she struggles to find "the line between fulfilled and full of myself,” the hard-edged rocker “Nervous” and the atmospheric “Detour.”

Maren Morris on Austin City Limits "I Can't Love You Anymore"

The career-spanning 13-song set includes numbers from her chart-topping 2016 major label debut Hero, including the instantly memorable melody of platinum smash "80s Mercedes," along with fan-favorites “I Could Use A Love Song” and “Rich.” A bonafide hitmaker, Morris shines on the quadruple platinum smash “Bones” from her 2019 album "Girl," the song that dominated 2020 and catapulted Morris into the mainstream Top 40. Morris closes the hour with her Grammy-winning breakthrough hit, the rousing gospel-tinged anthem “My Church,” as the thrilled audience sings along with its “Can I get a hallelujah?” chorus.

Maren Morris on Austin City Limits "The Bones"

AUSTIN CITY LIMITS is a production of Austin PBS, KLRU-TV