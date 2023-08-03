TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN: Jewel

Give Now
By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 3, 2023 at 3:29 PM PDT
New York Times bestselling author and TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN host Kelly Corrigan.

Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

On this episode, Kelly Corrigan sits down with musician, author, and philanthropist Jewel to talk about life before fame, maintaining her identity in the music industry, and the importance of healing mental health. Having run away as a teen in Alaska and later experiencing homelessness in California, the artist’s work is inextricably tied to the struggles of her personal life.

This episode is available to stream with the PBS App.

TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN is a series that inspires, educates and entertains. Hosted by four-time New York Times bestselling author Kelly Corrigan, the show features insightful conversations with notable guests, reflecting on their lives and the impact they can have on their worlds. Kelly Corrigan is on Instagram

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
