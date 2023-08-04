Tuesday, Aug.8, 2023 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

Mapiko is a traditional masked dance performed by the Makonde men of Northern Mozambique. Filmmaker Sara de Gouveia’s film follows Atanásio Nyusi, a compelling storyteller and legendary Mapiko dancer, taking us on a visually dramatic journey through Mozambique's past (including Mapiko’s role as a tool to challenge colonization during the Mozambican War of Independence) and its vibrant present.

AFROPOP: THE ULTIMATE CULTURAL EXCHANGE: The Sound of Masks

AFROPOP: THE ULTIMATE CULTURAL EXCHANGE presents a season focused exclusively on the arts. Season 15 showcases five films about individuals, well-known and growing in popularity, who have forged new avenues of expression through their creativity. The series features films that explore various aspects of art through the lens of history, dance, and culture.

A co-production with Black Public Media

AFROPOP: THE ULTIMATE CULTURAL EXCHANGE Season 15 Trailer

