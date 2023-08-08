PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE: Season 12: The Nectar of the Mayan Gods (New Season Premiere)

Episodes from Season 12 will be available for streaming with the PBS App beginning Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, and the new season will premiere Saturdays at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV beginning Saturday, Sept. 16

On “The Nectar of the Mayan Gods,” Pati is in the magic town of Maní to learn about something sacred to the Mayans - bees and honey. A cooperative of women who protect the endangered Melipona, a stingless bee native to Yucatán, invites her to join in a Mayan energy cleansing ritual involving buñuelos made with Melipona honey.

Then she visits a family living by the traditional “Solar Maya,” meaning they grow everything they eat.

Recipes in Pati’s Kitchen:



Sweet Lime Roasted Chicken with Broccolini

Honey Habanero Rice with Peas

Lemons, Honey, and Basil Agua Fresca

In PATI’S MEXICAN TABLE, chef, author and award-winning host Pati Jinich embarks upon an exciting and entertaining journey, where each dish serves as a point of departure into Mexico’s rich history and culture. Throughout the series, Pati shares her delicious recipes, personal experiences, family life, and ongoing conversations with cooks in both Mexico and the U.S. In season 12, Pati invites viewers to take a deep dive into Yucatan. While here, she explores pink salt harvesting in Las Coloradas, the colonial food and drink of the Haciendas, the legends behind cenotes or deep water holes, the history behind ancient ruins, and the foods that have been passed down by the Maya. Back at home, Pati shows viewers how to bring all these ingredients and flavors into their own kitchens.

Pati Jinich is on Facebook / Instagram

Darren Durlach

Season 12 will be available to stream with the PBS App.

