Against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine and Russian President Vladimir Putin's veiled nuclear threats, “In Search of Resolution” examines the continuing dangers posed by the existence of nuclear weapons. It also spotlights the dignitaries, politicians, and organizations that bolster the preventative measures helping to protect the world from this danger.

Filmed in 2022 after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, this timely documentary takes viewers inside recent critical international meetings, such as the Vienna Conference on the Humanitarian Impact of Nuclear Weapons, the U.N. Youth Champions for Disarmament Training Programme, the First Meeting of the States Parties on the Treaty of the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, and the 10th Review Conference of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

In-depth interviews with scholars, ambassadors, and leaders in the field provide historical context, while international experts reflect on arms control measures, nuclear disarmament, and possible ways forward.

Interviewees in the film include:



Rebecca Johnson, executive director of the Acronym Institute for Disarmament Diplomacy

Angela Kane, former U.N. undersecretary-general and high representative for disarmament affairs

Elena Sokova, executive director at the Vienna Center for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation

Tatsujiro Suzuki, vice director + professor at the Research Center for Nuclear Weapons Abolition at Nagasaki University

Ambassador Bonnie Jenkins, U.S. Department of State undersecretary for arms control International security

Randy Rydell, executive advisor of Mayors for Peace

Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association

