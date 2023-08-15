Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

In Search of Resolution

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 15, 2023 at 3:20 PM PDT
"In Search of Resolution" film graphic
American Public Television
"In Search of Resolution" film graphic

Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with the PBS App

Against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine and Russian President Vladimir Putin's veiled nuclear threats, “In Search of Resolution” examines the continuing dangers posed by the existence of nuclear weapons. It also spotlights the dignitaries, politicians, and organizations that bolster the preventative measures helping to protect the world from this danger.

In Search of Resolution
Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Filmed in 2022 after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, this timely documentary takes viewers inside recent critical international meetings, such as the Vienna Conference on the Humanitarian Impact of Nuclear Weapons, the U.N. Youth Champions for Disarmament Training Programme, the First Meeting of the States Parties on the Treaty of the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, and the 10th Review Conference of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

In-depth interviews with scholars, ambassadors, and leaders in the field provide historical context, while international experts reflect on arms control measures, nuclear disarmament, and possible ways forward.

Collage of people featured in the film "In Search of Resolution"
American Public Television
Collage of people featured in the film "In Search of Resolution"

Interviewees in the film include:

  • Rebecca Johnson, executive director of the Acronym Institute for Disarmament Diplomacy
  • Angela Kane, former U.N. undersecretary-general and high representative for disarmament affairs
  • Elena Sokova, executive director at the Vienna Center for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation
  • Tatsujiro Suzuki, vice director + professor at the Research Center for Nuclear Weapons Abolition at Nagasaki University
  • Ambassador Bonnie Jenkins, U.S. Department of State undersecretary for arms control International security
  • Randy Rydell, executive advisor of Mayors for Peace
  • Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association

Watch On Your Schedule:

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

This film is available to stream on demand with the PBS App for a limited time. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS App. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Distributed by American Public Television

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News