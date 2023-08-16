ONCE UPON A TIME IN NORTHERN IRELAND (New Series Premiere)

Premieres Monday, Aug. 28, 2023 at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

From the makers of the BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning “Once Upon a Time in Iraq” comes a unique five-part film set in Northern Ireland. Exploring the decades-long conflict in Northern Ireland known as "The Troubles,” the series tell the story through the intimate testimony of ordinary men, women, and children who were drawn—both willingly and unwillingly—into the bitter clashes that rocked the nation and who are still struggling to hold on to a fragile peace today.

Courtesy of ALAMY/ Alain Le Garsmeur / https://www.alamy.com August 1976. Morning after a night of riots in the Falls Road, West Belfast during The Troubles, Northern Ireland, 1970s

ONCE UPON A TIME IN NORTHERN IRELAND: Preview

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: “It Wasnt Like A Movie Anymore” Premieres Monday, Aug. 28, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Explore how ordinary people became caught up in "the Troubles" in Northern Ireland as events progress from protests and rioting to full-blown violence. When tensions between Catholic and Protestant communities explode, the British Army is deployed.

ONCE UPON A TIME IN NORTHERN IRELAND: Episode 1 Preview

Episode 2: “Do Paramilitaries Lie Awake at Night? Premieres Monday, Aug. 28, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Discover how ordinary people become surrounded by fear and hatred as violence grows and home-grown paramilitaries begin taking control of many Catholic and Protestant working-class communities. It is now 1972, and society is deeply segregated.

ONCE UPON A TIME IN NORTHERN IRELAND: Episode 2 Preview

Episode 3: “So Many Broken Hearts” Premieres Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Learn about the harrowing impact of the IRA hunger strike through three women's stories: an IRA prisoner's wife, a police officer's wife, and a hunger striker's daughter. Tit-for-tat killings, car bombs and assassinations are now routine.

ONCE UPON A TIME IN NORTHERN IRELAND: Episode 3 Preview

Episode 4: “The Dirty War” Premieres Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Discover how tensions rise as police and the army infiltrate paramilitary organizations to gain intelligence in the late 1980s. No one can be trusted as fear and suspicion seep into all parts of daily life.

ONCE UPON A TIME IN NORTHERN IRELAND: Episode 4 Preview

Episode 5: “Who Wants to Live Like That” Premieres Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Explore how politicians are propelled back toward peace talks. After decades of cyclical violence, a breakthrough is reached, and there is joy when the Good Friday Agreement is announced in 1998. However, peace comes at an enormous cost.

ONCE UPON A TIME IN NORTHERN IRELAND: Episode 5 Preview

Watch On Your Schedule:

The series is available to stream on demand with the PBS App for a limited time.

AP Photo/Robert Dear / AP A youth stands against a background of a blazing van, his head covered in a striped scarf to protect his identity on May 7, 1981 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Credits:

Commissioned by Clare Sillery, Head of Commissioning, Documentaries, and Eddie Doyle, Head of Content Commissioning, BBC Northern Ireland. The five-part series is a co-commission between BBC Northern Ireland and BBC Two for BBC and PBS in partnership with The Open University, co-produced by Keo Films and Walk on Air Films, and distributed by BBC Studios.