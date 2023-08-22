Premieres Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

In 2022, the ADL recorded the highest number of antisemitic attacks or instances of harassment in 43 years of its tracking. What explains the uptick? And then, a first look at a new film that reframes the controversial Israeli leader, Golda Meir. Noa Tishby, Israeli-American actor, producer, author, and activist joins Ian Bremmer on this episode of GZERO WORLD.

Graphic Truth: Anti-Semitism in the US and Europe

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Antisemitism on the Rise

Ian Explains: Why antisemitism is increasing around the world | GZERO World

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER is a public affairs series built for our disorienting time, when the world order that has united much of the globe since the end of World War II is fraying. Host and renowned political scientist Ian Bremmer sits down each week with world leaders, noted experts, and newsmakers from all sides of the political spectrum for a compelling discussion of recent events in global politics.

