Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

On Jan. 17, 1991, the UN Security Council passed resolution 678, giving Iraq an ultimatum to leave Kuwait following their invasion a year before. During these 100 days, the largest international coalition since World War II was formed to force Iraq out. Operation Desert Shield would become Desert Storm and a war costing US $61 billion dollars would be over in a matter of weeks, but the consequences are still felt today.

Your web browser is not supported THE 100 DAYS: Desert Storm - 1991

About the Series:

THE 100 DAYS is a dramatic series that tells stories of 20th century world events, revealing unexpected aspects of some of the pivotal moments of modern history. Each episode focuses on one major event and the 100 days that give context to the events leading up, during or at the close. The narrative of each episode will unearth little-known incidents and characters. The “first hundred days” provides an ample perspective on the timing of these defining moments of history, giving a sense of what lies ahead.

Episodes are available to stream on demand with KPBS Passport! Contribute a tax-deductible* gift of $5 per month or an annual gift of $60 or more. Your donation will help KPBS serve your community through media that educates, inspires, and entertains.

Your web browser is not supported THE 100 DAYS Series Preview

Distributed by American Public Television