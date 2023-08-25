Give Now
THE 100 DAYS: Desert Storm - 1991

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 25, 2023 at 2:35 PM PDT
A view of Iraqi armored personnel carriers, tanks and trucks destroyed in a Coalition attack along a road in the Euphrates River Valley during Operation Desert Storm.
1991 (Public Domain / U.S. Department of Defense)
/
APT
A view of Iraqi armored personnel carriers, tanks and trucks destroyed in a Coalition attack along a road in the Euphrates River Valley during Operation Desert Storm.

Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

On Jan. 17, 1991, the UN Security Council passed resolution 678, giving Iraq an ultimatum to leave Kuwait following their invasion a year before. During these 100 days, the largest international coalition since World War II was formed to force Iraq out. Operation Desert Shield would become Desert Storm and a war costing US $61 billion dollars would be over in a matter of weeks, but the consequences are still felt today.

About the Series:

THE 100 DAYS is a dramatic series that tells stories of 20th century world events, revealing unexpected aspects of some of the pivotal moments of modern history. Each episode focuses on one major event and the 100 days that give context to the events leading up, during or at the close. The narrative of each episode will unearth little-known incidents and characters. The “first hundred days” provides an ample perspective on the timing of these defining moments of history, giving a sense of what lies ahead.

Distributed by American Public Television

