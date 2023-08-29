KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Space Race, Transcontinental Highway, Presidential Visits

Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App + Encore Monday, Sept. 4 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2

On this episode, we go back to the days when San Diego was a center of the Space Race and meet a man who was a big part of it all. We discover a little-known monument honoring the Pacific end of the Transcontinental Highway almost a century ago. Presidential visits to San Diego and more!

KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Episode 78 - May 9, 2019

This Emmy-winning show is a collection of stories about the history and people of the area we call home. Ranging over all of San Diego County, the stories often deal with little known things about our past, and how they relate to places we see every day. Almost every thing, and every place in San Diego has some kind of story behind it.

