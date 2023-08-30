COOK'S COUNTRY: Chuck Roast and Potatoes

Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

On this episode, Morgan Bolling makes host Bridget Lancaster Roasted Beef Chuck Roast with Horseradish-Parsley Sauce, and Toni Tipton-Martin talks about medicinal uses for horseradish. Equipment expert Adam Ried reveals his top picks for kitchen timers. Bryan Roof makes host Julia Collin Davison Torn and Fried Potatoes, and Lawman Johnson makes Creamed Spinach from the Recipe Box.

Steve Klise / Steve Klise Creamed Spinach

How to Make An Ultratender Roast with Crispy Potatoes

In Season 15 of COOK'S COUNTRY, co-hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison, along with test cooks Bryan Roof, Christie Morrison, Ashley Moore, Lawman Johnson and Morgan Bolling, cook regional specialties from across the U.S. Baked into the recipe segments are stories from local restaurants and home cooks who have mastered their regional favorites.

Steve Klise / APT Morgan Bolling

Watch On Your Schedule: Episode are available on demand for a limited time with the PBS App. You can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

Episodes are available on demand for a limited time after each broadcast. Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Distributed by American Public Television