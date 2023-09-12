Give Now
AMERICAN MASTERS: Jerry Brown: The Disrupter

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published September 12, 2023 at 4:07 PM PDT
Jerry Brown at desk.
Courtesy of Kurt Fishback
Premieres Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS App + Encore Monday, Sept. 18 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV

Experience the political and personal journey of Jerry Brown, the longest serving governor in California history. First elected at 36 years old and again at 72, Brown has spent over five decades tackling climate change and inequality.

AMERICAN MASTERS: The moment Jerry Brown found politics

As Brown opens up about his remarkable career and lessons learned from a life in the public eye, hear from former Governors Arnold Schwarzenegger and Gray Davis, former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown, former California Treasurer Kathleen Brown, actor Peter Coyote and more.

AMERICAN MASTERS: How Watergate changed the political landscape

Watch On Your Schedule:

"Jerry Brown: The Disrupter" will be available to stream: video.kpbs.org/show/american-masters and pbs.org/americanmasters and the PBS App.

AMERICAN MASTERS: Jerry Brown's second shot at governor

AMERICAN MASTERS shares the stories of political “Thought Leaders” with seven new documentaries on PBS:

As the U.S. enters a new election cycle, examine the lives and legacies of political changemakers Floyd Abrams, Bella Abzug, Jerry Brown, Max Roach, William F. Buckley Jr., Cesar Chavez and Daniel Patrick Moynihan.

Political discourse in the United States is shaped by audacious ideas of what a society should be. But who are the influencers and disruptors of American political thought that have paved the way for the systems that we currently have—and those still to come? Beginning in September 2023, AMERICAN MASTERS seeks to answer this question with Thought Leadersa collection of documentaries spotlighting key figures in American politics, law and music.

Films under the Thought Leaders banner include "Bella! This Woman’s Place is in the House", "Jerry Brown: The Disrupter," "Floyd Abrams: Speaking Freely", "A Song for Cesar", "Max Roach: The Drum Also Waltzes", "Buckley" (w.t.) and "Moynihan."

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
