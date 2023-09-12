AMERICAN MASTERS: Jerry Brown: The Disrupter
Premieres Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS App + Encore Monday, Sept. 18 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV
Experience the political and personal journey of Jerry Brown, the longest serving governor in California history. First elected at 36 years old and again at 72, Brown has spent over five decades tackling climate change and inequality.
As Brown opens up about his remarkable career and lessons learned from a life in the public eye, hear from former Governors Arnold Schwarzenegger and Gray Davis, former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown, former California Treasurer Kathleen Brown, actor Peter Coyote and more.
Watch On Your Schedule:
"Jerry Brown: The Disrupter" will be available to stream: video.kpbs.org/show/american-masters and pbs.org/americanmasters and the PBS App.
AMERICAN MASTERS shares the stories of political “Thought Leaders” with seven new documentaries on PBS:
As the U.S. enters a new election cycle, examine the lives and legacies of political changemakers Floyd Abrams, Bella Abzug, Jerry Brown, Max Roach, William F. Buckley Jr., Cesar Chavez and Daniel Patrick Moynihan.
Political discourse in the United States is shaped by audacious ideas of what a society should be. But who are the influencers and disruptors of American political thought that have paved the way for the systems that we currently have—and those still to come? Beginning in September 2023, AMERICAN MASTERS seeks to answer this question with Thought Leaders, a collection of documentaries spotlighting key figures in American politics, law and music.
Films under the Thought Leaders banner include "Bella! This Woman’s Place is in the House", "Jerry Brown: The Disrupter," "Floyd Abrams: Speaking Freely", "A Song for Cesar", "Max Roach: The Drum Also Waltzes", "Buckley" (w.t.) and "Moynihan."