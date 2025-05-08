San Diego weekend arts events: Mother's Day art, cello and 'Hamilton'

Visual art | Music | Theater | Dance | Books | Film | Family

Visual art

Bread & Salt: Lyndsay Bloom, Liz Stringer and Philip Brun del Re

Coinciding with the monthly Barrio Art Crawl, Best Practice (and the attached galleries) will debut several new exhibits and installations. In the video room is a fascinating work by Lyndsay Bloom, "Pneumatic," which features a staged "erotic encounter" between a robot and the artist, originally shot on 16mm film.

In the main gallery, Long Beach-based artist Liz Stringer opens a solo exhibit, "The Tellings," featuring some of her monumental sculptures and flat works — including a 14-foot-tall architectural column.

The newest Bread & Salt IMPACT artist in residence is Philip Brun del Re, and he'll hold his first open studio of the residency. Brun del Re is known for his excellent, whimsical and disruptive text-based art, using found objects like signage or print media.

5-8 p.m. Saturday, May 10 | Bread & Salt, 1955 Julian Ave., Logan Heights | Free | MORE INFO

Mother's Day Pop-up Art Show

The Athenaeum Art Center in Logan Heights hosted an open call for motherhood-inspired artworks from local artists for their annual Mother's Day Pop-up Art Show, which will be on view for two days — including the May Barrio Art Crawl all afternoon Saturday, May 10. A mariachi performance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

On view 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, May 9, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 10 | Athenaeum Art Center, 1955 Julian Ave., Logan Heights (Bread & Salt) | Free | MORE INFO

Courtesy of Best Practice Okwae Miller's "rose.water//copper.garden" will open at Best Practice on May 10, 2025.

Okwae Miller: 'rose.water//copper.garden'

San Diego-based dancer, choreographer and artist Okwae Miller has a new video and sculptural work on view as part of a collaboration with filmmaker Xavier Vasquez. The video examines memory, trauma, healing and self-love, with curiosity at the center.

Opens 5-8 p.m. Saturday, May 10. On view through June 14 | Best Practice, 1955 Julian Ave., Logan Heights (Bread & Salt) | Free | MORE INFO

Visions Museum of Textile Arts: 'Somos Voces de Otra Voces/We Are Voices of Other Voices' and 'Human Affects'

Two striking exhibits open Saturday at Visions Museum in Liberty Station. "Somos Voces de Otra Voces" includes works developed in collaboration between contemporary artists and traditional loom artisans in Teotitlan del Valle, Oaxaca, Mexico.

In "Human Affects," textile artist Laura Foster Nicholson presents several textiles that portray contemporary scenes of climate-related human catastrophe, including images of container ships.

On view May 10 through Oct. 4 | Visions Museum of Textile Art, 2825 Dewey Rd. Ste. 100, Liberty Station | Free | MORE INFO

Philipp Scholz Rittermann and Marshall Williams: 'Night Light'

Longtime local photographers Philipp Scholz Rittermann and Marshall Williams will open a dual exhibit at The Photographer's Eye Gallery that spotlights unique nighttime photography. Williams’ work is a series about the taco stands of San Diego. Rittermann's works include shots captured from within the now-infamous Exxon Valdez ship during its construction.

Artist talk and walkthrough: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, May 10. On view May 10 - June 7. Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday | The Photographer's Eye, 326 E Grand Ave., Escondido | Free | MORE INFO

Music

Paul Stuart Cellist Alisa Weilerstein is shown in an undated photo.

Weilerstein and Payare Perform Chin and Bruckner

San Diego Symphony maestro Rafael Payare joins world-renowned cellist Alisa Weilerstein — who is also his wife — on stage for a performance of composer Unsuk Chin's dynamic and technically impressive "Cello Concerto." The orchestra will also perform Anton Bruckner's "Symphony No. 7 in E Major." Composer and SDSU professor Texu Kim will treat audiences to a pre-concert talk, so be sure to show up an hour before the concert.

7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 10, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 11 | Jacobs Music Center, 1245 Seventh Ave., downtown | $39-$120 | MORE INFO

Theater

Broadway's 'Hamilton'

The Broadway touring production of Lin-Manuel Miranda's "Hamilton" is back in town, featuring an excellent cast — in particular, Blaine Alden Krauss is a strong and emotionally agile Alexander Hamilton; Deon’te Goodman is a relatable and powerful Aaron Burr; and Kendyl Sayuri Yokoyama gently steals her scenes as Eliza Hamilton — a feat for a character often outshone by Angelica. While ticket availability is limited, the cast is offering a $10 ticket lottery at 10 a.m. Friday through the official app .

Through May 18 | San Diego Civic Theatre, 1100 Third Ave., downtown | $61+ | MORE INFO

Kallisti Chamber Opera: An Evening of One-Act Operas

UC San Diego hosts chamber opera group Kallisti in a double bill of striking one-act operas: Christopher Cerrone's mythology-inspired "All Wounds Bleed," and Peter Maxwell Davies' supernatural monodrama "The Medium."

7 p.m. Friday, May 9 | Conrad Prebys Music Center - Experimental Theater, 9410 Russell Lane #0099, UC San Diego | Free-$20 | MORE INFO

The Old Globe: 'House of India'

San Diego playwright Deepak Kumar's play, "House of India," is named after the main character's restaurant. Ananya is desperately trying to strike a balance between continuing her husband's legacy and embracing progress and change.

May 10 through June 8 | The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park | $90+ | MORE INFO

Dance

The State Ballet of Ukraine: 'The Sleeping Beauty'

The classic ballet, originally choreographed by Marius Petipa to the music of Tchaikovsky, will be performed by the touring company The State Ballet of Ukraine. The production is family-friendly, with familiar music and a well-known storyline.

2 p.m. Sunday, May 11 | Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave., downtown | $52-$110 | MORE INFO

Books

Anne Fishbein David Sedaris is shown in an undated photo.

'An Evening with David Sedaris'

Like many NPR fans, I first discovered David Sedaris when he read stories on This American Life. He's known for his humorous essays, collected in books like "Me Talk Pretty One Day," "Barrel Fever," "Santaland Diaries" and more.

Presented by ArtPower, Sedaris will share beloved and new stories, and will also sign books after the event. He is somewhat notorious for his whimsical and strange signatures and extremely lengthy conversations with visitors.

7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 8 | Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave., downtown | $47.70+ | MORE INFO

'Kapwa Through the Arts'

Author and retired educator Salvador S. Idos will read poetry and discuss the Filipino concept of " kapwa ," the idea of shared identity and interconnectedness among individuals. San Diego-raised composer Bryan Pangilinan will discuss his career and his work on " Larry the Musical ." The event also includes a tour of the "Filipinos of South Bay" exhibit with the curators.

1:30-4 p.m., Saturday, May 10 | Chula Vista Public Library Civic Center Branch, 365 F St., Chula Vista | Free | MORE INFO

Film

GI Film Festival San Diego

Our annual festival of films by, for and about military members, veterans and their families is underway, with features and shorts blocks each day — most already sold out. Tickets remain for Friday’s screening of " Rohna Classified ," which chronicles a World War II tragedy aboard a U.S. ship that was ill-equipped with lifeboats and life preservers. Filmmakers Jack Ballo, Barbara Ballo and Michael Walsh will attend the screening.

5 p.m. Friday, May 9 | Museum of Photographic Arts, 1649 El Prado, Balboa Park | $10-$15 | MORE INFO

Family

MCASD's Free Second Sunday/Play Day: 'Music on the Inside'

This month's free Sunday at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego is music-themed, featuring tambourine and paper instrument-making activities, plus a play-along concert parade with musicians from Project [BLANK].

Play Day always kicks off with an 11 a.m. kid-friendly tour of the galleries, with family programming continuing until 2 p.m. Free admission lasts all day — for all ages. While you're there, don't miss "Yan Pei-Ming: A Burial in Shanghai," which recently opened. Starting at 2 p.m., Soul Sunday brings live music to The Shop.