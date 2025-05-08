San Diego leaders, institutions welcome Pope Leo XIV as first American pontiff

San Diego-area Catholics and religious and elected leaders on Thursday hailed the selection of Chicago native Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as the new pope, becoming the first American to ever hold the position.

Prevost will be known as Pope Leo XIV.

"The University of San Diego joins Catholics worldwide who today celebrate the selection of Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as our newly elected pope, the first American-born pope to lead 1.4 billion Catholics," a statement from the University of San Diego read. "Pope Leo XIV embodies the university's mission and vision, one that seeks to affirm the dignity of every human by building bridges and leading with compassion.

"Together, we continue to work toward a world where we welcome all by fostering peace, working for justice, and leading with love. May God Bless Pope Leo XIV."

The new pope was chosen on the second day of the conclave of 133 cardinals from around the world at the Vatican. Pope Leo will replace Pope Francis, who was a former archbishop of Buenos Aires, Argentina, and was the first Latin American pontiff. Francis died April 21 in the Vatican at age 88 — one day after Easter. He served as pope for 12 years.

Deacon Jim Vargas, president and CEO at Father Joe's Villages, had met and spoken with the new pontiff when he was a cardinal.

"It is with great joy that I join others in welcoming His Holiness Pope Leo XIV as the Bishop of Rome. It is an historic moment to witness the first American pope. I will be praying for him as he takes on the enormous challenges and responsibilities.

"Pope Leo XIV's many years of pastoral experience, his commitment to justice and his deep spirituality are an example of life lived in service to Jesus Christ. We've heard him speak of a church that seeks peace and remains close to our neighbors who suffer. Our wounded world needs justice, healing and hope and we look to spread Pope Leo XIV's message to share that love with those in need.

"I look forward to His Holiness inspiring us to foster dialogue and uphold the dignity and worth of every human life."

The Rev. Shane Harris, president of the People's Association of Justice Advocates, commented on the selection.

"We enthusiastically welcome the first American Pontiff, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV. The new Pope's message of unity and peace is reminiscent of the late Pope Francis. As the new Shepherd of Catholics around the world my prayer is that he will inspire all of us to live out our faiths along with greater humility, love and service"

Prevost, 69, spent most of his career as a missionary in Peru, but was chosen by Francis to lead the Vatican's Office of Bishops. The office reviews nominations in the appointment of bishops around the world.

San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond kept it brief on X, posting "An American Pope!" followed by an American flag emoji.