Linda and Carlos LeGerrette represent the legacy of the Chicano Movement of the late 1960s and '70s in San Diego. Beginning as students at Mesa and San Diego State, they were in the forefront of that movement, fighting successfully to increase Chicano student enrollment at the universities and colleges.

"Linda & Carlos: A Chicano Love Story" is the story of their remarkable journey with an original score accompaniment composed by Mission Bay High School’s student musicians.

