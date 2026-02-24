Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Linda & Carlos: A Chicano Love Story

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 24, 2026 at 2:18 PM PST
Linda and Carlos LeGerrette represent the legacy of the Chicano Movement of the late 1960s and 70s in San Diego. Beginning as students at Mesa and San Diego State, they were in the forefront of that movement, fighting successfully to increase Chicano student enrollment at the universities and colleges. This is the story of their remarkable journey.

Premieres Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encores Monday, March 2 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 and 10 p.m. on KPBS TV

Linda and Carlos LeGerrette represent the legacy of the Chicano Movement of the late 1960s and '70s in San Diego. Beginning as students at Mesa and San Diego State, they were in the forefront of that movement, fighting successfully to increase Chicano student enrollment at the universities and colleges.

"Linda & Carlos: A Chicano Love Story" is the story of their remarkable journey with an original score accompaniment composed by Mission Bay High School’s student musicians.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News