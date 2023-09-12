Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV (no longer available in the PBS App)

Four years after the historic enrollment of James Meredith, student activists at the University of Mississippi devise a plan to defy a speaker-ban in 1966 by inviting Robert F. Kennedy, who reveals the truth about back-room politics, the belief-systems of those holding the highest power, and how campus-activism shapes the future of civil rights and all those who bear witness.

REEL SOUTH: You Asked for the Facts Preview

REEL SOUTH: James Meredith Attempts to Register

REEL SOUTH: RFK Spills the Tea on Ross Barnett

REEL SOUTH "You Asked for the Facts"

