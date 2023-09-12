Give Now
REEL SOUTH: You Asked for the Facts

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published September 12, 2023 at 12:33 PM PDT
Portrait of&nbsp;John F. Kennedy, President of the United States, Feb. 20, 1961, John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum
White House Press Office (WHPO), Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
/
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:John_F._Kennedy,_White_House_photo_portrait,_looking_up.jpg
Portrait of John F. Kennedy, President of the United States, Feb. 20, 1961, John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum

Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV (no longer available in the PBS App)

Four years after the historic enrollment of James Meredith, student activists at the University of Mississippi devise a plan to defy a speaker-ban in 1966 by inviting Robert F. Kennedy, who reveals the truth about back-room politics, the belief-systems of those holding the highest power, and how campus-activism shapes the future of civil rights and all those who bear witness.

REEL SOUTH: You Asked for the Facts Preview
REEL SOUTH: James Meredith Attempts to Register
REEL SOUTH: RFK Spills the Tea on Ross Barnett

REEL SOUTH "You Asked for the Facts" is no longer available to stream on demand.

REEL SOUTH is a cooperative documentary series between the South’s PBS-member stations: PBS North Carolina, South Carolina ETV, Alabama Public Television, Arkansas PBS, Louisiana Public Broadcasting, Texas Tech Public Media, and Virginia's VPM. Support for Reel South is brought to audiences by the National Endowment for the Arts, Center for Asian American Media, and by SouthArts.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
