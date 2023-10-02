Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Steam now with the PBS App

From the smallest sea shell to the immense whale shark, award-winning international wildlife photographer and filmmaker Todd Gustafson introduces viewers to the creatures that inhabit the sand flats, tidepools, lagoons and ocean depths in "To The Ends Of The Earth: The Natural World – Oceans." Todd not only explains behaviors and underwater natural history, but also shares photographic techniques and some of the physical practicalities of taking a camera underwater.

With an introduction by United Nations Messenger of Peace Jane Goodall, the film presents the beauty of the natural world and underscores the importance of preserving these striking and endangered ecosystems.

Credits: Presented by Connecticut Public Television. Distributed by American Public Television