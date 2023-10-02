Give Now
To The Ends of the Earth: The Natural World - Oceans

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 2, 2023 at 2:35 PM PDT
Puffer Fish
Todd Gustafson
/
APT
Puffer Fish

Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Steam now with the PBS App

From the smallest sea shell to the immense whale shark, award-winning international wildlife photographer and filmmaker Todd Gustafson introduces viewers to the creatures that inhabit the sand flats, tidepools, lagoons and ocean depths in "To The Ends Of The Earth: The Natural World – Oceans." Todd not only explains behaviors and underwater natural history, but also shares photographic techniques and some of the physical practicalities of taking a camera underwater.

To The Ends of the Earth: The Natural World - Oceans

With an introduction by United Nations Messenger of Peace Jane Goodall, the film presents the beauty of the natural world and underscores the importance of preserving these striking and endangered ecosystems.

Skunk Anemonefish and Indian Bulb Anemone
1 of 11
Skunk Anemonefish and Indian Bulb Anemone
Todd Gustafson
Whale Shark
2 of 11
Whale Shark
Todd Gustafson
Christmastree Worm
3 of 11
Christmastree Worm
Todd Gustafson
Sea Star
4 of 11
Sea Star
Todd Gustafson
Plate Corals
5 of 11
Plate Corals
Todd Gustafson
Coral Tower
6 of 11
Coral Tower
Todd Gustafson
Hawksbill Turtle
7 of 11
Hawksbill Turtle
Todd Gustafson
Indian Ocean Atol
8 of 11
Indian Ocean Atol
Todd Gustafson
Southern Stingray
9 of 11
Southern Stingray
Todd Gustafson
Southern Stingrays
10 of 11
Southern Stingrays
Todd Gustafson
Southern Stingrays
11 of 11
Southern Stingrays
Todd Gustafson

Watch On Your Schedule:

This film is available to stream on demand with the PBS App. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS App. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Credits: Presented by Connecticut Public Television. Distributed by American Public Television

