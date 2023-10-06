Give Now
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Vintage Hartford 2023 - Hour 2

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 6, 2023 at 11:22 AM PDT
Nan Chisholm (left) appraises an 1894 Charles Courtney Curran portrait oil, in Hartford, CT. ​​ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Hartford, Hour 2” airs Monday, October 9 at 8/7C PM on PBS. Photo by Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
Photo by Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
Nan Chisholm (left) appraises an 1894 Charles Courtney Curran portrait oil, in Hartford, Conn. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Hartford, Hour 2” premieres Monday, October 9 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Premieres Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encores Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. on KPBS TV and Sunday, Oct. 15 at 4 p.m. on KPBS 2

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 21-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 27th broadcast season in 2023 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Appraisal: Converted Van Cleef & Arpels Brooch, ca. 1925

Revisit Connecticut treasures 14 years after ROADSHOW's visit to Hartford, including a French Bru doll, ca. 1880, woman's silk shoes, ca. 1785, and an 1894 Charles Courtney Curran portrait oil. Which is the top $75,000 find?

Richard Wright (left) appraises a French Bru doll, ca. 1880, in Hartford, Conn. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW "Vintage Hartford, Hour 2" premieres Monday, October 9 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Photo by Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
Richard Wright (left) appraises a French Bru doll, ca. 1880, in Hartford, Conn. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Hartford, Hour 2” premieres Monday, October 9 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Titi Halle (right) appraises women's silk shoes, ca. 1785, in Hartford, Conn. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW "Vintage Hartford, Hour 2" premieres Monday, October 9 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Photo by Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
Titi Halle (right) appraises women’s silk shoes, ca. 1785, in Hartford, Conn. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Hartford, Hour 2” premieres Monday, October 9 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Watch On Your Schedule:

This episode will be available to stream with the PBS App. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS App. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Episodes are available to stream for a limited time after each broadcast. Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

David Lackey (right) appraises European decorative plates, in Hartford, CT. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW "Vintage Hartford, Hour 2" premieres Monday, October 9 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Photo by Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
David Lackey (right) appraises European decorative plates, in Hartford, CT. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Hartford, Hour 2” premieres Monday, October 9 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Join The Community + Share Stories:

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is on Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram, @RoadshowPBS on X #antiquesroadshow

Karen Keane (right) appraises a Rhode Island Highboy base, ca. 1750, in Hartford, CT. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW "Vintage Hartford, Hour 2" premieres Monday, October 9 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Photo by Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
Karen Keane (right) appraises a Rhode Island Highboy base, ca. 1750, in Hartford, CT. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Hartford, Hour 2” premieres Monday, October 9 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Eric Silver (left) appraises an 1886 Eugene Lanceray bronze Svyatoslav ANTIQUES ROADSHOW "Vintage Hartford, Hour 2" premieres Monday, October 9 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Photo by Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
Eric Silver (left) appraises an 1886 Eugene Lanceray bronze Svyatoslav ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Hartford, Hour 2” premieres Monday, October 9 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
