An adventure-filled exploration of conservation science, "Bears Of Durango" embeds with a dynamic team of wildlife researchers tasked with conducting a black bear study in Durango, Colorado.

In response to an exponential increase in black bear-human conflicts — including bears breaking into cars and homes, and cubs getting trapped in garages — Colorado Parks and Wildlife commissioned a six-year study to determine the factors behind the state-wide trend, and to propose solutions to quell it. The film invites viewers to consider their own regions and backyards, and how they can better cohabitate with the wildlife around them.

