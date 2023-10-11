Give Now
Bears of Durango

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 11, 2023 at 3:13 PM PDT
Lucy Call / American Public Television
/
APT
Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with the PBS App

An adventure-filled exploration of conservation science, "Bears Of Durango" embeds with a dynamic team of wildlife researchers tasked with conducting a black bear study in Durango, Colorado.

In response to an exponential increase in black bear-human conflicts — including bears breaking into cars and homes, and cubs getting trapped in garages — Colorado Parks and Wildlife commissioned a six-year study to determine the factors behind the state-wide trend, and to propose solutions to quell it. The film invites viewers to consider their own regions and backyards, and how they can better cohabitate with the wildlife around them.

Three Bear cubs
1 of 11
Three Bear cubs
American Public Television
2 of 11
Lucy Call / American Public Television
Dusty Hulet holding three young bears cubs.
3 of 11
Dusty Hulet holding three young bears cubs.
American Public Television
4 of 11
Lucy Call
Wildlife technician Lyle Willmarth wrangles a bear cub at its den near Durango, Colorado. Willmarth was part of a team of Colorado Parks and Wildlife researchers tasked with visiting the dens of radio-collared bears each winter for six years, monitoring the health and survival rates of black bears living along southwest Colorado's urban-wildland interface.
5 of 11
Wildlife technician Lyle Willmarth wrangles a bear cub at its den near Durango, Colorado. Willmarth was part of a team of Colorado Parks and Wildlife researchers tasked with visiting the dens of radio-collared bears each winter for six years, monitoring the health and survival rates of black bears living along southwest Colorado's urban-wildland interface.
Lucy Call
A dynamic team of wildlife researchers tasked with conducting a black bear study in Durango, Colo.
6 of 11
A dynamic team of wildlife researchers tasked with conducting a black bear study in Durango, Colo.
Dusty Hulet
Bear claws
7 of 11
Bear claws
American Public Television
Bear cub with mother bear
8 of 11
Bear cub with mother bear
American Public Television
Lucy Call and Dusty Hulet doing a health check on a bear.
9 of 11
Lucy Call and Dusty Hulet doing a health check on a bear.
American Public Television
Examination of a black bear
10 of 11
Examination of a black bear
American Public Television
Instruments used to measure and check the health of bears
11 of 11
Instruments used to measure and check the health of bears
American Public Television

Watch On Your Schedule:

This film is available to stream with the PBS App. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS App. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
