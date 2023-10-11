Premieres Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with the PBS App

"The Voodoo of Hell's Half-Acre - A Blues Poetry Opera" honors the art and legacy of world-renowned author, essayist and poet Richard Wright. He was among millions of African Americans who trekked northward during the historic first Great Migration out of southern U.S. cities. The opera's main title is derived from a short story Wright published at age 15.

The Voodoo of Hells Half-Acre: A Blues Poetry Opera

Presented by WFYI. Distributed by American Public Television.

American Public Television Steven Jones (piano); Rob Dixon (sax); Lasana D. Kazembe (spoken word).

Related Interview: