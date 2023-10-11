Give Now
The Voodoo of Hell's Half-Acre - A Blues Poetry Opera

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 11, 2023 at 12:07 PM PDT
Steven Jones (piano); Rob Dixon (sax); Lasana D. Kazembe (spoken word); Okara Imani (vocals); Allison Victoria (vocals).
American Public Television
Premieres Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with the PBS App

"The Voodoo of Hell's Half-Acre - A Blues Poetry Opera" honors the art and legacy of world-renowned author, essayist and poet Richard Wright. He was among millions of African Americans who trekked northward during the historic first Great Migration out of southern U.S. cities. The opera's main title is derived from a short story Wright published at age 15.

The Voodoo of Hells Half-Acre: A Blues Poetry Opera

Presented by WFYI. Distributed by American Public Television.

Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
