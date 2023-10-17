NATIVE AMERICA: SEASON 2 (New Season Premiere)

Premieres Tuesdays, Oct. 24 - Nov. 14, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App. Episodes from Season 1 are on demand with KPBS Passport!

NATIVE AMERICA returns this October with four new hour-long episodes that present a groundbreaking portrait of contemporary Native America. Building on the first season’s success, Season 2 of the Native-directed series reveals the beauty and power of today’s Indigenous communities.

NATIVE AMERICA Season 2 | Extended Trailer

Smashing stereotypes, it follows the brilliant engineers, bold politicians and cutting-edge artists who draw upon Native tradition to build a better 21st century. The series is narrated by Joy Harjo of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, the internationally renowned poet, performer and writer who served three terms as the 23rd Poet Laureate of the United States.

NATIVE AMERICA: Voices from the Past

Each hour explores a core tenet of Native American heritage: the power of Indigenous design, how language and artistry fuel the soul, the diverse ways Native women lead, and the resilience of the warrior spirit.

Courtesy of Providence Pictures / PBS Navajo weaver TahNibaa Naataanii and her mother Sarah Naataanii apply generations of closely held mathematical knowledge to create stunning geometric patterns.

Brought to life with dynamic stories of the here and now, the series launches an active dialogue between past and present, revealing how foundational beliefs and traditions are shaping and transforming modern Native life.

Courtesy of Providence Pictures / PBS Representative Ruth Buffalo (Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation) uses her position as the first Democratic Native American woman in North Dakota’s State Legislature to fight for disadvantaged people and communities.

NATIVE AMERICA was created with active input from Native American participants and communities and filmed by Emmy Award-winning cinematographers. This collaboration created a depth of access and a sense of up-close intimacy and authenticity rarely seen on television.

Courtesy of Providence Pictures / PBS Engineer Aaron Yazzie (Navajo) from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (left) and Astronaut John Herrington (Chickasaw), the first Native American in space (center), meet with students from the American Indian Science and Engineering Society.

Filmmaker Quotes:

“NATIVE AMERICA is built on trust — trust that comes from the unspoken understanding of shared experiences between Native producers and the people in tribal communities whose stories we are telling,” said Dan Golding, series producer and enrolled member of the Quechan Indian Nation. “What follows is the freedom to express ourselves in a way that is truly representative. As a Passamaquoddy Elder says in the series, ‘Language is who I am.’ As a producer/director on this series, I can say NATIVE AMERICA is who we are!”

“Native people share their wisdom and knowledge by the telling and retelling of stories,” said Francene Blythe-Lewis, executive director of Vision Maker Media. “The stories mark histories, express relationships to climates and environments, and instill humanity, as well as lessons learned and joys. NATIVE AMERICA portrays this generation’s Native stories to further reveal who and where we are in this world.”

NATIVE AMERICA: Language Protectors

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: “New Worlds” Premieres Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Native innovators including NASA engineer Aaron Yazzie (Navajo), sustainable builder Henry Red Cloud (Lakota), and First Nations electronic music group The Halluci Nation are leading a revolution in space exploration, architecture and music. Their work is impacting lives across the globe — and even in outer space. Their revolutionary approach to their work combines deeply held traditions with modern innovation to transform and improve their communities.

NATIVE AMERICA: Episode 1 Preview | New Worlds

From designing key instruments used by NASA’s Perseverance rover as it searches for life on Mars, to developing new forms of energy-efficient housing inspired by Plains Indian traditions, to applying principles of electronic music and hip-hop to bring a contemporary powwow beat to the masses, Native people are playing a significant part in every aspect of the modern world.

NATIVE AMERICA: Halluci Nation Rocks Brooklyn

Episode 2: “Warrior Spirit” Premieres Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Within Native communities across America, warrior traditions inspire incredible athletes and connect people to combat, games and glory. “Warrior Spirit” reveals Native men and women who live and breathe this legacy today, including teen boxer Mariah Bahe (Navajo), ultrarunner Christian Gering (Katishtya), and Indian Horse Relay riders from the Flathead National Reservation in Montana. Today’s Native warriors are connected by an incredible history and drive to strengthen and empower themselves, their cultures, communities, and their Nations.

NATIVE AMERICA: Episode 2 Preview | Warrior Spirit

This tradition of reaching within oneself to serve has deep roots in Native American communities. It is told in the proud history of horsemen on the plains fighting to protect their homelands and the Navajo Code Talkers, who transmitted secret messages in World War II. And it lives on across Native America today, where nearly one in five serves in the American armed forces — the highest rate of any group. “Warrior Spirit” uncovers how this legacy is carried forward on the sports field.

NATIVE AMERICA: Going for Gold

Episode 3: “Women Rule” Premieres Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - From the corridors of power to the fashion runway, from superheroes in comic books to real-life champions protecting the planet, Native women are continuing their traditional roles as leaders to make a better future. “Women Rule” explores how they are building on deep traditions to improve their communities, their lands and the world.

NATIVE AMERICA: Episode 3 Preview | Women Rule

Political trailblazer Ruth Buffalo (Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation) fights to protect vulnerable people across North Dakota as a state representative. Arigon Starr (Kickapoo) employs music, theater and comic books to revolutionize how Native people are portrayed in the media.

NATIVE AMERICA: Arigon (Super) Starr

Betty Osceola (Miccosukee Nation) is saving the Everglades through headline-grabbing activism. And Jamie Okuma (Luiseño) designs awardwinning works of wearable art that are rewriting the story of Native fashion.

NATIVE AMERICA: Betty Osceola - Earth Protector

Episode 4: “Language is Life” Premieres Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - From Hollywood films on the big screen to sacred writing deep within the Earth, from long-lost voices captured in wax cylinders, Native people are fighting to keep their languages and ways of life alive.

NATIVE AMERICA: Episode 4 Preview | Language Is Life

Though many of the approximately 170 Native languages spoken across the United States remain at risk today, it is a time of hope. A revolutionary effort to revitalize traditional languages is unfolding across Native America; and Native innovators are applying 21st-century technologies to save a core element of their culture and inspire future generations.

NATIVE AMERICA: Reading Between the Lines in Cherokee

“Language Is Life” highlights how Native heroes are using every tool to recover, revitalize and restore their linguistic traditions. For example, this episode explores the recovery of Passamaquoddy songs recorded over a century ago using a laser-assisted needle, and digital scans of Cherokee writing hidden under graffiti in a Georgia cave.

NATIVE AMERICA: From Church to Memorial in Passamaquoddy

In addition, Manny Wheeler (Navajo) shares his mission to dub Hollywood blockbusters like "Star Wars" into Navajo. Their successes are changing Native America and the world at large.

NATIVE AMERICA: Navajo Star Wars

Explore More:



Watch On Your Schedule:

NATIVE AMERICA will stream simultaneously with broadcast and be available on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS App, available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO.

In addition to the broadcast series, PBS Digital Studios will also stream a digital companion web series exploring more Native American cultures and histories.

NATIVE AMERICA: The First Frybread Western

Credits:

Produced by Providence Pictures with Daniel Golding (Quechan) and Jennifer Johns (Diné) as series producers, Charles “Boots” Kennedye (Kiowa) and Paige Bethmann (Mohawk/Oneida) as producer/ directors, Pam Belgarde (Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa) as producer, Mandolin Rainsong (Taos Pueblo) as segment producer, Jeffrey Dobereiner as supervising producer, Rob Tinworth as post-production producer and lead editor, Maureen Lynch and Ben Sweeney as coordinating producers, and Gary Glassman as executive producer. Animation by Handcranked Productions with artists Kaylene J. Big Knife (Chippewa Cree), Jason Garcia (Santa Clara Pueblo), Rìo Castañeda-Guthreau, Derick Wycherly (Chippewa Cree). Sound design and mix by Heartpunch, with the score composed by Ed Tomney, featuring music by The Halluci Nation, Eastern Medicine Singers and Arigon Starr (Kickapoo). Community outreach and engagement are supported by Francene Blythe-Lewis (Diné, Sisseton-Wahpeton, Eastern Cherokee), Executive Director of Vision Maker Media. About the Filmmakers