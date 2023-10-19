AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN: Stir-Fry and Congee

Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

On this episode, test cook Lan Lam makes host Bridget Lancaster Stir-Fried Beef and Gai Lan. Equipment expert Adam Ried reveals his top picks for bamboo steamers. Test cook Dan Souza makes host Julia Collin Davison Congee.

Catrine Kelty / Catrine Kelty Stir-Fried Beef and Gai Lan

AMERICA’S TEST KITCHEN returns with a new Season 23 of culinary techniques and delicious recipes to help viewers take their cooking skills to the next level. Hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison, along with the entire team of test cooks, bring viewers more foolproof recipes as well as the results of their extensive equipment reviews and taste tests. The 26 half-hour episodes also showcase the expertise of veteran test cooks Dan Souza, Becky Hays, Elle Simone Scott, Lan Lam, Erin McMurrer, and Keith Dresser.

