AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN: Stir-Fry and Congee

Jennifer Robinson
Published October 19, 2023 at 3:33 PM PDT
Congee
Carl Tremblay
/
Chantal Lambeth
Congee

Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

On this episode, test cook Lan Lam makes host Bridget Lancaster Stir-Fried Beef and Gai Lan. Equipment expert Adam Ried reveals his top picks for bamboo steamers. Test cook Dan Souza makes host Julia Collin Davison Congee.

Stir-Fried Beef and Gai Lan
Catrine Kelty
/
Catrine Kelty
Stir-Fried Beef and Gai Lan

AMERICA’S TEST KITCHEN returns with a new Season 23 of culinary techniques and delicious recipes to help viewers take their cooking skills to the next level. Hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison, along with the entire team of test cooks, bring viewers more foolproof recipes as well as the results of their extensive equipment reviews and taste tests. The 26 half-hour episodes also showcase the expertise of veteran test cooks Dan Souza, Becky Hays, Elle Simone Scott, Lan Lam, Erin McMurrer, and Keith Dresser.

Watch, Connect and Share Recipes:

This episode is available to stream now with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
