CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Miso: The Magic Ingredient

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 19, 2023 at 3:07 PM PDT
Chef Rayna Jhaveri, CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TV, Season 6.
© 2022 Christopher Kimball's Milk Street, all rights reserved
Chef Rayna Jhaveri, CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TV, Season 6.

Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App + Encore Monday, Oct 23 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

This episode showcases a powerhouse ingredient-miso! We start with Milk Street Cook Bianca Borges preparing Pan-Seared Steak with Smoky Miso Butter and Watercress Salad, boasting big, bold flavor.

Pan-Seared Steak with Smoky Miso Butter and Watercress Salad
Connie Miller
/
APT
Pan-Seared Steak with Smoky Miso Butter and Watercress Salad

Next, Milk Street Cook Rayna Jhaveri makes Sauteed Corn with Miso, Butter and Scallions, the perfect savory-sweet side.

Sauteed Corn with Miso, Butter and Scallions
Connie Miller
/
APT
Sauteed Corn with Miso, Butter and Scallions

To finish, Christopher Kimball and Milk Street Cook Erika Bruce bake delightfully complex Peanut Butter-Miso Cookies.

Miso: The Magic Ingredient | Milk Street TV Season 7, Episode 6

Watch On Your Schedule:

Episodes are available to stream with the PBS App and YouTube.

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL’S MILK STREET TELEVISION searches the world for techniques and ingredients that can transform your home cooking, producing adventurous dishes with less time and effort. Season seven features episodes shot in more than a dozen countries, including South Korea, Mexico, Turkey, Brazil, France, Thailand and Colombia − and at the Milk Street headquarters at 177 Milk Street in downtown Boston. Join Christopher and the rest of the team on their culinary quest to transform the way America cooks − and eats.

Delightfully complex Peanut Butter-Miso Cookies
Connie Miller of Studio Atticus
/
APT
Delightfully complex Peanut Butter-Miso Cookies

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News