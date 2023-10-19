CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Miso: The Magic Ingredient
Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App + Encore Monday, Oct 23 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV
This episode showcases a powerhouse ingredient-miso! We start with Milk Street Cook Bianca Borges preparing Pan-Seared Steak with Smoky Miso Butter and Watercress Salad, boasting big, bold flavor.
Next, Milk Street Cook Rayna Jhaveri makes Sauteed Corn with Miso, Butter and Scallions, the perfect savory-sweet side.
To finish, Christopher Kimball and Milk Street Cook Erika Bruce bake delightfully complex Peanut Butter-Miso Cookies.
Watch On Your Schedule:
Episodes are available to stream with the PBS App and YouTube.
CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL’S MILK STREET TELEVISION searches the world for techniques and ingredients that can transform your home cooking, producing adventurous dishes with less time and effort. Season seven features episodes shot in more than a dozen countries, including South Korea, Mexico, Turkey, Brazil, France, Thailand and Colombia − and at the Milk Street headquarters at 177 Milk Street in downtown Boston. Join Christopher and the rest of the team on their culinary quest to transform the way America cooks − and eats.