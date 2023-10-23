Give Now
DOC MARTIN: Season 10 (The Final Season Premiere)

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 23, 2023 at 2:35 PM PDT
A year has passed since Martin (pictured with his child and dog) resigned his medical license, and his wife, Louisa, is now the one seeing patients in her new career change as a child counselor, while he looks after their two young children.
Neil Genower/Acorn TV
/
APT
A year has passed since Martin (pictured with his child and dog) resigned his medical license, and his wife, Louisa, is now the one seeing patients in her new career change as a child counselor, while he looks after their two young children.

Stream the entire final Season 10 with KPBS Passport starting Nov. 1, 2023, prior to broadcast in December on KPBS TV.

KPBS Passport is a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS App.

In the 10th and final season of DOC MARTIN, a year has passed since Martin (Martin Clunes) resigned his medical license, and his wife, Louisa (Caroline Catz), is now the one seeing patients in her new career change as a child counselor, while he looks after their two young children. But does the Doc truly never want to practice medicine again? All regular cast members reprise their roles. Guest stars making special appearances to send off the series include Lesley Nicol (DOWNTON ABBEY) and Rupert Graves (SHERLOCK).

DOC MARTIN - The Final Season

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: "I Will Survive" - It’s been a year since Martin resigned his medical license, and Louisa is now the one seeing patients out of the surgery for her child counseling practice, while Martin looks after James Henry and four-month-old Mary Elizabeth. When the mother of one of Louisa’s patients presents with serious symptoms but refuses to allow Martin to examine her, he finally admits that he wants to be a doctor again.

DOC MARTIN: Season 10: Episode 1 Preview

Episode 2: “One Night Only” - The Portwenn surgery has reopened, but between Martin and Louisa sharing the office and a less-than-competent new receptionist, things aren’t running very smoothly. When Louisa’s childhood dream home goes on the market, she jumps at the chance to look for a larger space. The house’s owner is an accident-prone recent widower who seems haunted by his wife’s death—perhaps literally.

A scene from DOC MARTIN Season 10: Episode 2 "One Night Only"
Neil Genower/Acorn TV
/
APT
A scene from DOC MARTIN Season 10: Episode 2 "One Night Only"

Episode 3: "How Long Has This Been Going On?" - While checking on a sick sheep farmer, the Doc runs into Stewart James, a patient who used to suffer from delusions that he lived with a giant squirrel. Stewart is now starting a survival course business, and he invites Al and PC Penhale to join him in the woods for a test run. But when Stewart begins to behave oddly, Al worries he’s having a mental breakdown and must figure out how to get help. Guest starring Ben Miller (DEATH IN PARADISE).

A scene from Doc Martin Season 10 Episode 3 "How Long Has This Been Going On?"
Neil Genower/Acorn TV
/
APT
A scene from Doc Martin Season 10 Episode 3 "How Long Has This Been Going On?"

Episode 4: “Everlasting Love" - When Martin advises a patient suffering from migraines to stop cold-water swimming, Mrs. Tishell’s attempts to help almost lead to disaster. Martin has his own headaches to deal with when an herbalist sets up shop in the village and then an ex-flame arrives on his doorstep, inviting him to speak at a medical conference in London. Meanwhile, Penhale tries to rekindle his romance with Janice. Guest starring Lesley Nicol (DOWNTON ABBEY) .

A scene from DOC MARTIN Season 10, Episode 4
Neil Genower / Acorn TV
/
APT
A scene from DOC MARTIN Season 10, Episode 4

Episode 5: “Fly Me to The Moon" - Louisa is shocked when her father, Terry, makes an unannounced visit. Terry agrees to let Martin examine him—but that backfires on the Doc, who is now bound by the rules of medical confidentiality. Ruth employs an unconventional method to test Martin's blood phobia, and Bert tries to get a squatter to vacate his trailer park. Guest starring Kenneth Cranham (THE GOOD KARMA HOSPITAL).

A scene from DOC MARTIN Season 10, Episode 5
Neil Genower/Acorn TV
/
APT
A scene from DOC MARTIN Season 10, Episode 5

Episode 6: “Return to Sender" - Martin and Louisa travel to London so he can deliver the keynote address at the Imperial College Obstetrics Conference. All does not go smoothly, however, as Martin is accidentally head butted while saving a choking woman, and then his ex-flame Sophie causes a scene at the cocktail reception. Back in Portwenn, Penhale proves to be both a hindrance and a help to Janice as she babysits the children. Guest starring Hermione Norris (COLD FEET, LUTHER).

A scene from DOC MARTIN Season 10, Episode 6
Neil Genower / Acorn TV
A scene from DOC MARTIN Season 10, Episode 6

Episode 7: "Love Will Set You Free" - The news of Martin’s invitation to be the dean of Imperial College spreads through Portwenn like wildfire, before Martin and Louisa have even decided whether he will take the job. Mrs. Tishell and Penhale are crushed, while Morwenna questions what she wants to do with her life. Can the villagers cope with the Ellinghams' ultimate choice?

A scene from DOC MARTIN Season 10, Episode 7
Neil Genower/Acorn TV
/
APT
A scene from DOC MARTIN Season 10, Episode 7

Episode 8: "Our Last Summer" - As the Ellinghams prepare to leave for London, Ruth admits to Martin that she’s been writing a paper on his blood phobia, and she thinks he’s been misdiagnosed. Ruth is also counseling Mrs. Tishell on how to overcome her obsession with the Doc, while Penhale anxiously arranges their goodbye party. But when Chicken the dog escapes, Martin has a life-threatening accident trying to catch him. Guest starring Rupert Graves (SHERLOCK).

A scene from DOC MARTIN Season 10, Episode 8
Neil Genower/Acorn TV
/
APT
A scene from DOC MARTIN Season 10, Episode 8

Episode 9: "Last Christmas in Portwenn" - Portwenn is full of festive cheer—until Martin tells Leonard that he needs to stop playing Santa while he awaits the results of his medical tests. Leonard decides to show "Doc the Grinch" the magic of Christmas, with unintended consequences, and Louisa works to arrange a Christmas parade through Portwenn. After a mishap, Martin confronts some of his fears and tries to embrace the holiday spirit.

A scene from DOC MARTIN Christmas Special
Neil Genower/Acorn TV
/
APT
A scene from DOC MARTIN Christmas Special
A scene from DOC MARTIN Christmas Special
Neil Genower/Acorn TV
/
APT
A scene from DOC MARTIN Christmas Special

Credits: Distributed by American Public Television.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
