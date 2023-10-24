Give Now
GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Biden In Israel

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 24, 2023 at 4:13 PM PDT
Host Ian Bremmer
Richard Jopson Photography. Courtesy of American Public Television
Host Ian Bremmer

Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

Israel is America's closest ally in the Middle East, but its ongoing war with Gaza is testing the limits of that relationship. On the show this week, the view from Capitol Hill with Democratic Senator Chris Murphy and a Republican Congressman Mike Waltz. Then, a dispatch from Beirut as Hezbollah threatens to widen the Israeli war.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Biden in Israel
Paralyzed US House is an “absolute nightmare” - Sen. Chris Murphy | GZERO World
Saving US hostages in Gaza: Use Egypt as intermediary, urges Rep. Mike Waltz | GZERO World

Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television

