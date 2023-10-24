Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

Israel is America's closest ally in the Middle East, but its ongoing war with Gaza is testing the limits of that relationship. On the show this week, the view from Capitol Hill with Democratic Senator Chris Murphy and a Republican Congressman Mike Waltz. Then, a dispatch from Beirut as Hezbollah threatens to widen the Israeli war.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Biden in Israel

Paralyzed US House is an “absolute nightmare” - Sen. Chris Murphy | GZERO World

Saving US hostages in Gaza: Use Egypt as intermediary, urges Rep. Mike Waltz | GZERO World

