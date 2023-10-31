INDEPENDENT LENS: Three Chaplains

Premieres Monday, Nov.6, 2023 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

A new INDEPENDENT LENS documentary profiles three Muslim chaplains who aim to make change in one of America’s most powerful institutions—the military. From filmmaker David Washburn (“An American Mosque”), “Three Chaplains” follows three current Muslim military chaplains. The film uncovers the trials and triumphs of their experiences and dedication to upholding First Amendment rights, while striving for equality and religious freedom.

INDEPENDENT LENS: Trailer | Three Chaplains

With more than 20 years of service under his belt, Air Force Chaplain Rafael Lantigua is a vital resource and confidant for young service members, as fellow military members can turn to him to learn about Islam, discover faith, and build resilience.

David Washburn / ITVS Rafael Lantigua at US Air Force Academy

For Army Colonel Khallid Shabazz, a Louisiana native who recently became the U.S. military’s highest-ranking Muslim clergyman, faith and service go hand-in-hand. Shabazz leans on past challenges, including molestation and gun violence, and ongoing pressures to inspire action in underrepresented service members.

David Washburn / ITVS Khallid Shabazz counseling Muslim soldier at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington

Newcomer Saleha Jabeen, an immigrant from India, has her sights set on becoming the first female Muslim chaplain, despite skepticism from her loved ones and support system.

David Washburn / ITVS Saleha Jabeen taking oath to enter Air Force chaplain corps, Catholic Theological Union, Chicago

Through grounding their faith, Lantigua, Shabazz, and Jabeen have risen through the ranks, serving as symbols for progressive change within the U.S. Department of Defense, while challenging long-held notions of what it means to serve your country.

David Washburn / ITVS Air Force trainees at Joint Base San Antonio Lackland, Texas.

Filmmaker Quote:

“I was driven to create this film after years of storytelling partnerships with American Muslim veterans. I came to appreciate the role Muslim chaplains play in the Department of Defense through witnessing the fearlessness and dedication of Rafael, Khallid, and Saleha. These three Americans illustrate how Muslim chaplains support the U.S. military and break down commonly held stereotypes about Muslims in America,” said Washburn. “My hope is that ‘Three Chaplains’ can reshape viewers’ sense of what a military leader looks like, beyond the pervasive Hollywood image, and to show people that religious diversity is truly part of everyday life in America.”

David Washburn / ITVS Khallid Shabazz hugs soldier at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington

Watch On Your Schedule:

“Three Chaplains” will be available to stream on the PBS App.

Credits:

Director/Producer: David Washburn. Producer: Razi Jafri. Executive Producers: Sally Jo Fifer and Lois Vossen. INDEPENDENT LENS is presented by ITVS.