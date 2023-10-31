MONSTRUM: The Golden Age of Movie Monsters

"The Golden Age of Movie Monsters" is available to stream now with the PBS App

Some monsters call to mind very specific images. Their iconic on-screen personas overshadow their earlier histories. Specifically Frankenstein and his Creature, Dracula, the Invisible Man, the Wolf Man, the Mummy. Why is this? Universal Pictures. These famous Monster faces inspired decades of Halloween costumes, and make up a distinctive brand of horror that defined early Hollywood cinema.