MONSTRUM: The Golden Age of Movie Monsters

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 31, 2023 at 12:46 PM PDT
Monster
Manuel Angel Egea from Pixabay
Monster

"The Golden Age of Movie Monsters" is available to stream now with the PBS App

Some monsters call to mind very specific images. Their iconic on-screen personas overshadow their earlier histories. Specifically Frankenstein and his Creature, Dracula, the Invisible Man, the Wolf Man, the Mummy. Why is this? Universal Pictures. These famous Monster faces inspired decades of Halloween costumes, and make up a distinctive brand of horror that defined early Hollywood cinema.

MONSTRUM: The Golden Age of Movie Monsters

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
