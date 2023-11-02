CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Bundt Cake, Butter Bars & Meringue

Saturday, Nov. 6 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / stream now with the PBS App and YouTube

On this episode, learn baking from cookbook author and owner of Back in the Day Bakery-Cheryl Day! Christopher Kimball and Cheryl Day start off by baking a Glazed Three-Citrus and Almond Bundt Cake with a soft, sueded crumb.

Connie Miller / APT Glazed Three-Citrus and Almond Bundt Cake with a soft, sueded crumb

Next, they whip up Salty Honey and Browned Butter Bars reminiscent of rich, custardy chess pie. Last but not least, Chris and Cheryl make S'mores Bars with Marshmallow Meringue, a perfect summer dessert.

Connie Miller / APT Salty Honey and Browned Butter Bars reminiscent of rich, custardy chess pie

Bundt Cakes, Butter Bars and Meringue | Milk Street TV Season 7, Episode 8

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL’S MILK STREET TELEVISION searches the world for techniques and ingredients that can transform your home cooking, producing adventurous dishes with less time and effort. Season seven features episodes shot in more than a dozen countries, including South Korea, Mexico, Turkey, Brazil, France, Thailand and Colombia − and at the Milk Street headquarters at 177 Milk Street in downtown Boston. Join Christopher and the rest of the team on their culinary quest to transform the way America cooks − and eats.