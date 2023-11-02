Give Now
CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Bundt Cake, Butter Bars & Meringue

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 2, 2023 at 10:38 AM PDT
S'mores Bars with Marshmallow Meringue
Saturday, Nov. 6 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / stream now with the PBS App and YouTube

On this episode, learn baking from cookbook author and owner of Back in the Day Bakery-Cheryl Day! Christopher Kimball and Cheryl Day start off by baking a Glazed Three-Citrus and Almond Bundt Cake with a soft, sueded crumb.

Glazed Three-Citrus and Almond Bundt Cake with a soft, sueded crumb
Next, they whip up Salty Honey and Browned Butter Bars reminiscent of rich, custardy chess pie. Last but not least, Chris and Cheryl make S'mores Bars with Marshmallow Meringue, a perfect summer dessert.

Salty Honey and Browned Butter Bars reminiscent of rich, custardy chess pie
Watch On Your Schedule:

Episodes are available to stream with the PBS App and YouTube.

Bundt Cakes, Butter Bars and Meringue | Milk Street TV Season 7, Episode 8

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL’S MILK STREET TELEVISION searches the world for techniques and ingredients that can transform your home cooking, producing adventurous dishes with less time and effort. Season seven features episodes shot in more than a dozen countries, including South Korea, Mexico, Turkey, Brazil, France, Thailand and Colombia − and at the Milk Street headquarters at 177 Milk Street in downtown Boston. Join Christopher and the rest of the team on their culinary quest to transform the way America cooks − and eats.

S'mores Bars with Marshmallow Meringue
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
