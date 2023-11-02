Pati's Mexican Table "Maya Today"

Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

Today no trip to Yucatán is complete without seeing a beautiful cenote, natural freshwater pools in caves. But Mayans saw them as the gateway to the underworld.

To learn more about Mayan communities, Pati visits Cenote Xocempich with activist and lawyer Zoila Cen, who has dedicated her career to helping Mayan people. The next day, Zoila invites Pati to her niece’s birthday celebration.

In PATI’S MEXICAN TABLE, chef, author and award-winning host Pati Jinich embarks upon an exciting and entertaining journey, where each dish serves as a point of departure into Mexico’s rich history and culture. Throughout the series, Pati shares her delicious recipes, personal experiences, family life, and ongoing conversations with cooks in both Mexico and the U.S. In season 12, Pati invites viewers to take a deep dive into Yucatan. While here, she explores pink salt harvesting in Las Coloradas, the colonial food and drink of the Haciendas, the legends behind cenotes or deep water holes, the history behind ancient ruins, and the foods that have been passed down by the Maya. Back at home, Pati shows viewers how to bring all these ingredients and flavors into their own kitchens.

