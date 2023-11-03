Premieres Monday, Nov. 6 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 21-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 27th broadcast season in 2023 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Appraisal: T. H. Benton County Politics Lithograph, ca. 1973

On this episode, we travel back to 2009 for terrific Tennessee treasures, including a N.Y. Celtics Barnstorming poster, ca. 1935, a 1940 Disney Fantasia animation cel, and a Newcomb College vase, ca. 1908. Can you guess the top find of the hour?

Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023 / PBS Stuart Whitehurst (right) appraises an English Pear-form tea caddy, ca. 1810, in Chattanooga, Tenn. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Chattanooga, Hour 2” premieres Monday, November 6 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Watch On Your Schedule:

This episode will be available to stream with the PBS App. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS App. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Episodes are available to stream for a limited time after each broadcast. Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023 David Lackey (right) appraises Flight & Barr Worcester vases, ca. 1800, in Chattanooga, Tenn. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Chattanooga, Hour 2” premieres Monday, November 6 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Join The Community + Share Stories:

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is on Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram, @RoadshowPBS on X #antiquesroadshow