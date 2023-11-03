Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Vintage Chattanooga - Hour 2

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 3, 2023 at 11:04 AM PDT
John Delaney (right) appraises a winking eyes clock, ca. 1900, in Chattanooga, Tenn. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Chattanooga, Hour 2” premieres Monday, November 6 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
John Delaney (right) appraises a winking eyes clock, ca. 1900, in Chattanooga, Tenn. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Chattanooga, Hour 2” premieres Monday, November 6 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Premieres Monday, Nov. 6 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 21-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 27th broadcast season in 2023 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Appraisal: T. H. Benton County Politics Lithograph, ca. 1973

On this episode, we travel back to 2009 for terrific Tennessee treasures, including a N.Y. Celtics Barnstorming poster, ca. 1935, a 1940 Disney Fantasia animation cel, and a Newcomb College vase, ca. 1908. Can you guess the top find of the hour?

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Stuart Whitehurst (right) appraises an English Pear-form tea caddy, ca. 1810, in Chattanooga, Tenn. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Chattanooga, Hour 2” premieres Monday, November 6 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
/
PBS
Stuart Whitehurst (right) appraises an English Pear-form tea caddy, ca. 1810, in Chattanooga, Tenn. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Chattanooga, Hour 2” premieres Monday, November 6 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Watch On Your Schedule:

This episode will be available to stream with the PBS App. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS App. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Episodes are available to stream for a limited time after each broadcast. Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

David Lackey (right) appraises Flight &amp; Barr Worcester vases, ca. 1800, in Chattanooga, Tenn. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Chattanooga, Hour 2” premieres Monday, November 6 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
David Lackey (right) appraises Flight & Barr Worcester vases, ca. 1800, in Chattanooga, Tenn. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Chattanooga, Hour 2” premieres Monday, November 6 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Join The Community + Share Stories:

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is on Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram, @RoadshowPBS on X #antiquesroadshow

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
Celebrate memories of lost loved ones on KPBS' digital community altar
This year KPBS is honored to host a digital community ofrenda, or altar, to celebrate loved ones who have passed away. More than 100 family members and friends were submitted along with photos, videos and audio clips.
Explore the altar
More News