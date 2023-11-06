Premieres Monday, Nov. 13, 2023 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App + Encore Thursday, Nov 16 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

"Repairing The World: Stories from the Tree of Life" documents Pittsburgh's powerful community response to hate in the aftermath of the assault on three congregations at the Tree of Life synagogue. On Oct. 27, 2018, eleven people were killed and six wounded in the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history.

Against the backdrop of a tumultuous period in the country, a traumatized community works to heal as they experience the impact and dangers of antisemitism, racism, hate speech, and gun violence.

Filmmaker Patrice O'Neill / APT Rabbi Jeffrey Myers and a police officer outside of the Tree of Life synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018.

Through the voices of survivors, family members, diverse Pittsburgh residents and leaders, the film shows the powerful display of unity in a moment of crisis, the resilience of a vibrant city, and a community working together to understand what it means to be "stronger than hate.”

Filmmaker Patrice O'Neill / APT Close-up of flower memorials outside the Tree of Life Synagogue.

Credits: Presented by WQED Multimedia. Distributed by American Public Television