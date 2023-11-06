Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

The Earthshot Prize 2023

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 6, 2023 at 2:24 PM PST
Acción Andina co-founders Constantino and Florent attend Earth blessing ceremony in The Andes.
Daniel Gárate
/
PBS
Acción Andina co-founders Constantino and Florent attend Earth blessing ceremony in The Andes.

Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 at 7 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encore Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV

Celebrate the recipients of The Earthshot Prize – Prince William’s prestigious environmental award.

The Earthshot Prize 2023 is a star-studded celebration of the very best ideas and initiatives to help save our planet. Featuring Earthshot founder, HRH Prince William, and Sir David Attenborough, hosted by Hannah Waddingham, and including special musical performances by OneRepublic and Bastille among others, the glamorous event held in spectacular Singapore, will treat us to the inspirational stories of everyday heroes around the globe who are succeeding in their ambitions to reduce our impact and improve our lives.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
THE EARTHSHOT PRIZE: 2023 Preview

During the show, five awards of £1 million will be presented to the winners of the five Earthshot categories:

  • Protect and Restore Nature
  • Clean our Air
  • Revive our Oceans
  • Build a Waste-free World
  • Fix our Climate
The Earthshot Prize 2023 - The ABALOBI platform
Kire Godal / Studio Silverback
/
PBS
The Earthshot Prize 2023 - The ABALOBI platform

But every amazing innovation featured in the show will be given support by the Earthshot Prize to give us all a better chance of building a brighter future.

WildAid Marine Program’s patrol team monitoring for illegal fishing and activities off Ecuador’s coast.
Esteban Barrera / Studio Silverback
/
PBS
WildAid Marine Program’s patrol team monitoring for illegal fishing and activities off Ecuador’s coast.

Watch On Your Schedule: "The Earthshot Prize 2023" will be available to stream with the PBS App.

An S4S ‘micro-entrepreneur’ receives surplus produce to be dried for distribution throughout India.
Saumya Khandelwal / S4S
/
PBS
An S4S ‘micro-entrepreneur’ receives surplus produce to be dried for distribution throughout India.

Join the Conversation:

The Earthshot Prize on Facebook / Tik Tok / Instagram

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Peter Majeranowski - Circ - Build a Waste Free World
Saumya Khandelwal / S4S
/
PBS
Peter Majeranowski - Circ - Build a Waste Free World

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
Celebrate memories of lost loved ones on KPBS' digital community altar
This year KPBS is honored to host a digital community ofrenda, or altar, to celebrate loved ones who have passed away. More than 100 family members and friends were submitted along with photos, videos and audio clips.
Explore the altar
More News