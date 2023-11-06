Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 at 7 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encore Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV

Celebrate the recipients of The Earthshot Prize – Prince William’s prestigious environmental award.

The Earthshot Prize 2023 is a star-studded celebration of the very best ideas and initiatives to help save our planet. Featuring Earthshot founder, HRH Prince William, and Sir David Attenborough, hosted by Hannah Waddingham, and including special musical performances by OneRepublic and Bastille among others, the glamorous event held in spectacular Singapore, will treat us to the inspirational stories of everyday heroes around the globe who are succeeding in their ambitions to reduce our impact and improve our lives.

THE EARTHSHOT PRIZE: 2023 Preview

During the show, five awards of £1 million will be presented to the winners of the five Earthshot categories:



Protect and Restore Nature

Clean our Air

Revive our Oceans

Build a Waste-free World

Fix our Climate

Kire Godal / Studio Silverback / PBS The Earthshot Prize 2023 - The ABALOBI platform

But every amazing innovation featured in the show will be given support by the Earthshot Prize to give us all a better chance of building a brighter future.

Esteban Barrera / Studio Silverback / PBS WildAid Marine Program’s patrol team monitoring for illegal fishing and activities off Ecuador’s coast.

Watch On Your Schedule: "The Earthshot Prize 2023" will be available to stream with the PBS App.

Saumya Khandelwal / S4S / PBS An S4S ‘micro-entrepreneur’ receives surplus produce to be dried for distribution throughout India.

Join the Conversation:

The Earthshot Prize on Facebook / Tik Tok / Instagram