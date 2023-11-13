Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Thursday, Nov. 30 at 4 p.m. on KPBS 2

Extraction, water displacement, and climate change have impacted food sustainability in Indigenous communities, and the combination of these challenges has also affected cultural sustainability. In "Indigenize The Plate," a Diné woman travels from the Navajo Nation to a Quechuan community in Peru to see how they address these issues in their region.

Your web browser is not supported Indigenize The Plate

The program tells the stories of Indigenous people across the world and shows viewers how their communities are working together to address some of the many challenges that the world faces collectively.

JULIEN JARRY LLC / APT Agriculturalist Don Miguel Perez tending the farm at the Santa Cruz Lodge

The project began in 2019 as a short film about bio-dynamic farming and its connections to traditional land stewardship. As the story began to develop a larger narrative began to unfold that compelled the filmmakers to showcase parallels between Indigenous foodways from the New Mexico to Peru.

Natalie Benally / Tsenato, LLC 2023 / APT Behind the scenes with Natalie Benally (left) cooking Blue Corn Mush with her mother Louise Benally (right).

Credits:

Filmmaker: Natalie Benally. Producer: Ernie Zahn. Tsenato, LLC. Presented by Vision Maker Media. Distributed by American Public Television