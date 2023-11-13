Give Now
Indigenize The Plate

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 13, 2023 at 4:17 PM PST
Two members Oliver Alvarez’s family preparing cuy - a traditional dish of the region.

Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Thursday, Nov. 30 at 4 p.m. on KPBS 2

Extraction, water displacement, and climate change have impacted food sustainability in Indigenous communities, and the combination of these challenges has also affected cultural sustainability. In "Indigenize The Plate," a Diné woman travels from the Navajo Nation to a Quechuan community in Peru to see how they address these issues in their region.

Indigenize The Plate

The program tells the stories of Indigenous people across the world and shows viewers how their communities are working together to address some of the many challenges that the world faces collectively.

Agriculturalist Don Miguel Perez tending the farm at the Santa Cruz Lodge

The project began in 2019 as a short film about bio-dynamic farming and its connections to traditional land stewardship. As the story began to develop a larger narrative began to unfold that compelled the filmmakers to showcase parallels between Indigenous foodways from the New Mexico to Peru.

Behind the scenes with Natalie Benally (left) cooking Blue Corn Mush with her mother Louise Benally (right).

Credits:

Filmmaker: Natalie Benally. Producer: Ernie Zahn. Tsenato, LLC. Presented by Vision Maker Media. Distributed by American Public Television

Behind the scenes of Natalie Benally preparing for her interview & narration sequence for "Indigenize the Plate."

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
