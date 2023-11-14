Stream now with the PBS App

On this episode, journalist and writer Linda Villarosa speaks about medical bias and addresses the issues with conflating race and class. She talks about life expectancy statistics and medical education and highlights the need for critical thinking. Linda also emphasizes the importance of proximity and community in order to navigate disparities in the healthcare system.

Alessandro Rafanelli and John Brecher Journalist and writer Linda Villarosa

TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN: Linda Villarosa

