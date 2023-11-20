Mary Berry's Highland Christmas

Premieres Monday, Dec. 18, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV and the PBS App / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

In her latest holiday special, Dame Mary Berry travels to her mother’s homeland, Scotland, for a magical winter adventure. Inspired by her own family holidays, Mary cooks up an array of sumptuous dishes, joined by three special friends: former world number one tennis player and US Open champion Andy Murray; BAFTA Award-winning comedian, writer and "Love Island" narrator Iain Stirling; and singer/songwriter Emeli Sandé. Together they’ll share stories, memories and indulgent Christmas dishes that can be enjoyed anytime during the holidays.

“I’ve always been incredibly proud of my Scottish heritage, so where better to get cozy and cook for the holidays than in the Scottish Highlands,” says Dame Mary.

Mark Mainz / PBS Emeli Sandé (right) and Mary Berry.

This new special finds Mary preparing favorite holiday dishes, many of which are inspired by her family’s roots in Scotland. On the menu is a spectacular Christmas Cranachan Pavlova Wreath, combining the traditional Scottish dessert made from oats, fruit and cream with a pavlova twist. And during a visit to tennis legend Andy Murray’s hotel in Dunblane, Mary, Andy and his grandmother cook up the classic breakfast dish Kedgeree.

Mark Mainz / PAUL CHAPPELLS Iain Stirling and Mary Berry.

The holidays are meant for entertaining and Mary shares her festive Smoked Salmon and Guacamole canape recipe, followed by a Fennel and Onion Tarte Tatin. Iain Stirling attempts to herd some reindeer while Mary rustles up an indulgent Christmas fondue with a surprising twist.

Mary shares her iconic ‘Highland Beef Pie,’ made with Aberdeen Angus beef and pickled walnuts, and then it’s off to a traditional Scottish celebration known as a ceilidh, where she makes her classic mulled wine for the revelers.

Aberdeenshire-raised singer Emeli Sandé pops in to help Mary make her classic Bûche du Noël before surprising her with some special visitors — a choir of carolers performing outside the cottage in the snow. It’s the perfect end to a delightful Scottish holiday with the Queen of British cookery.

Watch On Your Schedule:

“Mary Berry's Highland Christmas” premieres Monday, Dec. 18, 2023 on KPBS TV, PBS.org and the PBS App. Stream the program now with KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS App.