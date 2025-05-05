Give Now
Public Safety

3 killed and 9 missing after small boat capsizes off San Diego, Coast Guard says

By The Associated Press
Published May 5, 2025 at 9:59 AM PDT
Waves ripple along the coastline at Torrey Pines State Beach as the tide moves out.
Roland Lizarondo
/
KPBS
Waves ripple along the coastline at Torrey Pines State Beach as the tide moves out.

Three people were killed, four were injured and nine others are missing after a small boat overturned early Monday in the ocean off San Diego, sheriff's officials said.

Agencies including the U.S. Coast Guard responded around 6:30 a.m. following reports of a capsized panga-style boat near Torrey Pines State Beach, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.

The Coast Guard said on X that it was searching for nine missing people in the water about 15 miles (24 km) north of downtown San Diego.

Pangas are open boats designed for fishing but commonly used by smugglers.

The Associated Press
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
