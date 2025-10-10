Historic reparations bills will be vetoed or signed by California governor in the next few days

A historic package of reparations bills sits on California Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk. He must veto or sign them by Sunday night.

The bills would do four main things:



Create a state reparations bureau

Fund Cal State Universities to develop a genealogy-based eligibility system

Create a claims process for land taken from Black families through racist policies

Reserve 10% of state-supported home ownership opportunities for descendants of enslaved people of African ancestry

Cheryl Grills is a member of the state’s reparations task force.

KPBS reporter Katie Hyson spoke with her about what’s at stake.

Listen to their conversation below.