Racial Justice and Social Equity

Historic reparations bills will be vetoed or signed by California governor in the next few days

By Katie Hyson / Racial Justice and Social Equity Reporter
Published October 10, 2025 at 3:00 PM PDT

A historic package of reparations bills sits on California Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk. He must veto or sign them by Sunday night.

The bills would do four main things:

  • Create a state reparations bureau
  • Fund Cal State Universities to develop a genealogy-based eligibility system
  • Create a claims process for land taken from Black families through racist policies
  • Reserve 10% of state-supported home ownership opportunities for descendants of enslaved people of African ancestry

Cheryl Grills is a member of the state’s reparations task force.

KPBS reporter Katie Hyson spoke with her about what’s at stake.

Listen to their conversation below.

Katie Hyson
Katie Hyson reports on racial justice and social equity for KPBS. She moved here from Gainesville, Florida, where she reported on the same beat. Prior to journalism, she advised immigrants, administered an organic farm, and offered nonprofit assistance to sex workers. She loves sunshine, adrenaline and a great story.
