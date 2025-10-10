Oceanside to host first-of-its-kind Oaxacan cultural celebration

“Oaxaca de Mis Amores” is the title of a song praising the beauty of the Mexican state of Oaxaca. It’s also the title of a cultural celebration set to take place Sunday at the Junior Seau Amphitheatre in Oceanside.

Organizers say it’s the first Oaxacan event in the city.

Carolyne Corelis / KPBS Co-founders of the event Oaxaca de mis Amores; Gabriela Ximenez and Kiana Sanchez stand for a portrait at Joseph Balderrama Park, Oceanside, on September 19, 2025.

"What's unique about Oaxacan culture is that the Oaxacan state itself has eight different regions, and each region has its own identity, including food, dances, even in some cases languages,” said Gabriela Ximenez, one of the event’s organizers. “That's really what the beauty of Oaxaca is, that you can go to different parts of Oaxaca and have a completely different experience.”

Carolyne Corelis / KPBS Dancers in the Oaxacan dance group Los Rubios Santo Niño de Atocha dance in front of a crowd at a event in Valley Center, California on September 21, 2025.

Experiences at Sunday’s festival will include local vendors offering traditional Oaxacan foods like tlayudas: large toasted tortillas piled with spiced black beans and toppings like a Oaxacan cheese called Quesillo, cabbage, salsa and varieties of meat.

Carolyne Corelis / KPBS Local vendors offered traditional Oaxacan foods like tlayudas: large toasted tortillas with spiced black beans, a type of Oaxacan cheese called Quesillo, cabbage, salsa and varieties of meat a an event in Valley Center, California on September 21, 2025.



There will also be guided arts activities for children, local retailers, music and dancing featuring many Oaxacan dance groups, often referred to as candelas. Each candela has different dances, attire and music specific to their pueblo of origin in Oaxaca.

Carolyne Corelis / KPBS A dancer with the Oaxacan dance group Los Diablos poses for a portrait in the rain at an event in Valley Center, California on September 21, 2025,

Candela Valles Centrales is one of the groups set to perform, beginning their dancing with 10-foot tall “monos,” giant paper mache human figures with frames made from a material similar to bamboo that are hoisted on dancers’ shoulders.

Carolyne Corelis / KPBS Members of the Oaxacan dance group Candela Valles Centrales perform at a gathering in Valley Center, California on September 21, 2025.

“We go with those ones so they can get the attention,” said Rosie Molano, who runs Candela Valles Centrales with her husband.

Carolyne Corelis / KPBS Rosie Molano holds a giant large white balloon called a marluta, adorned with colorful ribbons and the words ‘Candela Valles Centrales’ and ‘Oaxaca de Mis Amores’ before her dance group performs at a event in Valley Center on September 21, 2025. Molano leads the Oaxacan dance group Candela Valles Centrales with her husband, who also dances with a marluta.

She said the group will perform three to four dances, and then throw candy to spectators. “Once we do that, it's like it's an invitation for the people to join us,” she said.

Oaxaca de mis Amores / Oaxaca de mis Amores Promotional image of Oaxaca de mis Amores

Oaxaca de Mis Amores is a free event, and will run from noon until 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 12.