Padres manager Mike Shildt announces retirement after 2 seasons in charge

By Greg Beacham
Published October 13, 2025 at 9:46 AM PDT
San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt reacts during the seventh inning of Game 3 of a National League wild card baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, in Chicago.
Nam Huh
/
AP
San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt reacts during the seventh inning of Game 3 of a National League wild card baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, in Chicago.

Mike Shildt is retiring after two seasons as the San Diego Padres’ manager.

The Padres confirmed the 57-year-old Shildt’s decision Monday. In a letter to the San Diego Union-Tribune, Shildt said he is retiring because “the grind of the baseball season has taken a severe toll on me mentally, physically and emotionally.”

Shildt went 183-141 and led San Diego to two postseason appearances during his brief tenure. The Padres won 90 games this season and finished second in the NL West before being eliminated by the Chicago Cubs earlier this month in a tense three-game wild-card playoff series.

Padres general manager A.J. Preller issued a statement praising Shildt.

“His dedication and passion for the game of baseball will leave an impact on our organization, and we wish him the best in his next chapter,” Preller said.

Before joining the Padres organization in early 2022 as a player development coach, Shildt was the manager of the St. Louis Cardinals from 2018-21, posting a winning record in each of his three full seasons. He was the NL Manager of the Year in 2019 after leading the Cards to 91 wins and the NL Central title.

