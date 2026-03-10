Give Now
Arts & Culture

How to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in San Diego County

By Lara McCaffrey / Social Media Strategist
Published March 10, 2026 at 3:32 PM PDT
This woman handed out stickers celebrating both the Aztecs and St. Patrick's Day.
Angela Carone
A woman holds stickers celebrating both the SDSU Aztecs and St. Patrick's Day in San Diego County. Undated photo.

As you can tell by my last name, I am one of the 32.4 million Americans with Irish ancestry.

That has made the upcoming St. Patrick's Day a point of pride for my family and me — my late grandparents even got married on St. Patrick's Day!

It was originally a religious holiday, celebrating St. Patrick, who introduced Christianity to Ireland. But, like Christmas, the day has evolved from its religious beginnings.

Whether you're Irish or not, there are plenty of events to celebrate the holiday this year in San Diego County.

Just remember to wear green! But if you've got Irish blood, you can wear whatever you want! We're unpinchable.

Family-friendly events
Little Fish Comic Savvy

Little Fish Comic Savvy!

Friday, March 20, 2026 from 7 PM to 10 PM
Little Fish Comic Book Studio
Free
Lucky Day at Metro Park - Otay Ranch Free Community Event

Lucky Day at Metro Park - Otay Ranch Free Community Event

Saturday, March 14, 2026 from 2 PM to 5 PM
1959 Minimalist Lane
Free
Highland Way featuring Rose Academy of Irish Dance

Highland Way featuring Rose Academy of Irish Dance

Tuesday, March 17, 2026 from 7 PM to 9 PM
California Center for the Arts: Escondido
$43.20-$66
St Patrick's Day Parade & Festival 2026

St Patrick's Day Parade & Festival 2026

Saturday, March 14, 2026 at 10:30 AM
Sixth and Laurel
$0 - $10
An Irish Spring-Music of the Heart Concert

An Irish Spring-Music of the Heart Concert

Sunday, March 15, 2026 from 3 PM to 5 PM
The Grand | Ritz Theater
$10-$25
Saint Patrick’s Day Card Show

Saint Patrick’s Day Card Show

Tuesday, March 17, 2026 from 5 PM to 9 PM
BNS Brewing & Distilling Co.
Free
Adults only
St. Paddy's Palooza

St. Paddy's Palooza at Punch Bowl Social

Friday, March 13, 2026 at 11 AM
Ongoing until March 17, 2026
Punch Bowl Social San Diego
2026 'Irish 4 A Day'

'Irish 4 A Day'

Friday, March 13, 2026 at 6 PM
Ongoing until March 14, 2026
American Junkie
Pacific Beach St Patrick's Day Bar Crawl & Block Party - 10+ bars

Pacific Beach St Patrick's Day Bar Crawl & Block Party - 10+ bars

Saturday, March 14, 2026 at 1 AM
The Beverly Beach Garden
15-25
San Diego Leprechaun Run

San Diego Leprechaun Run

Saturday, March 14, 2026 at 9 AM
Pacific Beach - CA
$34.99 - $54.99
The Official Lucky's St Patrick's Day Bar Crawl

The Official Lucky's St Patrick's Day Bar Crawl

Saturday, March 14, 2026 from 4 PM to 12 AM
Good Night John Boy
$12.78

San Diego's Best St. Patrick's Day Weekend Bar Crawl

Saturday, March 14, 2026 from 4 PM to 10 PM
Best bars in San Diego
$0 - $16.45
'Do The Almost' St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl in San Diego

'Do The Almost' St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl in San Diego

Saturday, March 14, 2026 at 4:30 PM
Gaslamp Quarter
From $17.85
'Fields of Luck' 5K at The Flower Fields

'Fields of Luck' 5K at The Flower Fields

Sunday, March 15, 2026 at 8 AM
The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch
$72.38
Shamrock & Mimosas Brunch - El Chingon San Diego

Shamrock & Mimosas Brunch - El Chingon San Diego

Sunday, March 15, 2026 from 11 AM to 3 PM
El Chingon
From $12.51
St Patrick's Day at Brewery X

St Patrick's Day at Brewery X

Tuesday, March 17, 2026 at 11 AM
Brewery X Harbor Island
St. Patrick's Day at The Field Irish Pub

St. Patrick's Day at The Field Irish Pub

Tuesday, March 17, 2026 at 11 AM
The Field Irish Pub
Beer-Battered Fish and Chips

Lucky St. Pat's Day Deal: Bluewater Beer-Battered Fish & Chips + Pint in Carlsbad

Tuesday, March 17, 2026 from 11 AM to 9 PM
Bluewater Grill in Carlsbad
St. Patrick's Day at The Ould Sod

St. Patrick's Day at The Ould Sod

Tuesday, March 17, 2026 at 2 PM
The Ould Sod
Shamrock Stacked Fries and Lucky Charms Shot

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Borrego Rooftop Kitchen + Cocktails

Tuesday, March 17, 2026 from 4 PM to 10 PM
Borrego Rooftop Kitchen + Cocktails
St. Patrick's Day at Stout Public House

St. Patrick's Day at Stout Public House

Tuesday, March 17, 2026 at 4 PM
Stout Public House
St. Patrick's Day at Long Story Irish Pub

St. Patrick's Day at Long Story Irish Pub

Tuesday, March 17, 2026 at 4 PM
Long Story Irish Pub

Lara McCaffrey
As social media strategist, Lara McCaffrey is responsible for connecting and engaging with our social media audiences. Prior to joining KPBS, Lara worked as a freelance journalist for San Diego CityBeat, HerMoney, OK Whatever, Out There podcast and more. She also interned for Psychology Today and reached millions of readers as a senior content creator at digital media company 101 Network. Lara has a master's in journalism from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism and a bachelor's in political science from University of California, San Diego.
See stories by Lara McCaffrey

More News