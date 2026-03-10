How to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in San Diego County

As you can tell by my last name, I am one of the 32.4 million Americans with Irish ancestry.

That has made the upcoming St. Patrick's Day a point of pride for my family and me — my late grandparents even got married on St. Patrick's Day!

It was originally a religious holiday, celebrating St. Patrick, who introduced Christianity to Ireland. But, like Christmas, the day has evolved from its religious beginnings.

Whether you're Irish or not, there are plenty of events to celebrate the holiday this year in San Diego County.

Just remember to wear green! But if you've got Irish blood, you can wear whatever you want! We're unpinchable.