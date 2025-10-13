5-day strike could begin Tuesday at Kaiser facilities in San Diego County

A possible five-day strike by health care workers at Kaiser Permanente facilities is set to begin Tuesday and could affect three hospitals in San Diego County, according to union officials.

The strike plan is part of a planned walkout statewide in California and Hawaii involving 31,000 members of the United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals. Members include registered nurses, pharmacists, physician assistants, rehab therapists, dietitians, speech- language pathologists, nurse anesthetists, nurse practitioners, midwives and other specialty health workers.

The San Diego County facilities are Zion Medical Center in Grantville, where picketing is expected Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday; San Diego Medical Center in Kearny Mesa (Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday); and San Marcos Medical Center daily from Tuesday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The strike is scheduled to end at 7 a.m. next Sunday.

The union says it is striking to protect patient care and secure a fair contract that addresses safe staffing levels, equitable pay and benefits.

Kaiser Permanente has said that its hospitals and medical offices will remain open, though some non-urgent appointments and elective surgeries may be rescheduled.

"We have robust plans in place to ensure continued care. It's possible we may need to reschedule some non-urgent appointments and elective surgeries," the company said in an online statement. "Your care is our priority. We appreciate your understanding and apologize for any potential inconvenience this may cause."

Patients were urged not to cancel or reschedule appointments and will be contacted if any changes are necessary during a strike.

"Since May, we have been negotiating in good faith with the Alliance of Health Care Unions on a new national agreement that supports our employees, maintains our status as a best place to work, and ensures affordable care for our members," the health care company said. "A strike notice doesn't mean a strike will actually happen. We'll continue bargaining in good faith with the Alliance and will work to reach an agreement before a strike occurs. If a strike does happen, our hospitals and medical offices will stay open."

A statement on the union website says it will be the largest strike in UNAC/UHCP's history.

"Workers are going on strike after Kaiser executives have refused for months of negotiations to settle a fair contract," they said.