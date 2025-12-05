Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+

PBS and The American Pops Orchestra are proud to present "Broadway’s Leading Men: A Musical Celebration," a special concert event celebrating the unforgettable male characters and beloved songs that have defined musical theater throughout the decades. Filmed on Feb. 3, 2024, at the historic Cramton Auditorium at Howard University, this tribute highlights Broadway’s profound impact on American arts and its enduring legacy.

Broadway's Leading Men: A Musical Celebration Preview

It features a selection of beloved Broadway hits and brand-new arrangements crafted specifically for the PBS broadcast. This special promises to inspire audiences and remind them of musical theater’s powerful role in our cultural heritage.

Daniel Schwartz / PBS André De Shields in "Broadway's Leading Men: A Musical Celebration"

The concert features an extraordinary lineup of acclaimed talent, including:



Christian Borle (Tony Award winner for "Some Like It Hot!," "Smash")

(Tony Award winner for "Some Like It Hot!," "Smash") Jacob Gutierrez (current star of "Aladdin" on Broadway)

(current star of "Aladdin" on Broadway) Christopher Jackson (Tony Award nominee, "Hamilton" and "Just Like That …" )

(Tony Award nominee, "Hamilton" and "Just Like That ) Telly Leung (recognized TV and Broadway artist, "Warrior," "Aladdin")

(recognized TV and Broadway artist, "Warrior," "Aladdin") Norm Lewis (Emmy, Tony, and SAG Award nominee, "Phantom," "Les Misérables")

(Emmy, Tony, and SAG Award nominee, "Phantom," "Les Misérables") Alexis Michelle ("RuPaul's Drag Race," "Dragnificent")

("RuPaul's Drag Race," "Dragnificent") Matthew Morrison (Golden Globe, Emmy, and Tony Award nominee, "Glee," "Light in the Piazza")

(Golden Globe, Emmy, and Tony Award nominee, "Glee," "Light in the Piazza") Nic Rouleau (star of "The Book of Mormon")

(star of "The Book of Mormon") André De Shields (Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award winner, "Hadestown," "Ain’t Misbehavin’")

(Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award winner, "Hadestown," "Ain’t Misbehavin’") Paulo Szot (Tony Award winner, "& Juliet," The Metropolitan Opera)

(Tony Award winner, "& Juliet," The Metropolitan Opera) Luke Frazier ("Wicked in Concert"; "United in Song")

Daniel Schwartz / PBS Paulo Szot in "Broadway's Leading Men: A Musical Celebration"

With special appearances by:



Titus Burgess (multi-Emmy Award nominee, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt")

(multi-Emmy Award nominee, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt") Victor Garber (distinguished actor and Tony Award nominee, "Deathtrap," "Hello, Dolly!")

(distinguished actor and Tony Award nominee, "Deathtrap," "Hello, Dolly!") Jared Grimes (Tony Award nominee, "After Midnight")

(Tony Award nominee, "After Midnight") James Monroe Iglehart (Tony Award winner, "Aladdin")

(Tony Award winner, "Aladdin") Liev Schreiber (celebrated film, TV, theater actor and Tony Award winner, "True West")

Daniel Schwartz / PBS Alexis Michelle in "Broadway's Leading Men: A Musical Celebration"

Luke Frazier, Founder and Music Director of The American Pops Orchestra, expressed his excitement: “It’s a tremendous honor to celebrate the rich history and vibrant future of Broadway alongside such a diverse and talented group of artists. Collaborating with PBS on this project continues our shared mission of bringing outstanding musical performances to audiences nationwide.”

Daniel Schwartz / PBS Luke Frazier in "Broadway's Leading Men: A Musical Celebration"

The concert not only showcases iconic roles but also reflects the transformative power of Broadway. By celebrating diverse narratives, Broadway has shaped music, fashion, and even language, resonating with audiences across generations. APO and PBS aim to honor the artists who have brought these unforgettable characters to life, showcasing their contributions to the rich tapestry of American theater.

Daniel Schwartz / PBS Nic Rouleau, Jacob Gutierrez, and Telly Leung in "Broadway's Leading Men: A Musical Celebration"

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

