Many government offices to close Monday for Indigenous Peoples' Day

City, county and federal government offices across San Diego County will be closed Monday for Indigenous Peoples' Day (formerly Columbus Day), observed annually on the second Monday in October.

Federal offices and courts will be closed, but San Diego Superior Court will be open.

There will be no mail delivery Monday and all post offices and most banks will be closed. The state of California does not observe Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples Day as a state holiday, so Department of Motor Vehicles offices will be open.

Campuses in the San Diego Unified School District, Mountain Empire and Grossmont Districts will also be closed. Other public school districts will remain open.

San Diego public and county libraries will be open. UPS and FedEx will continue their pickup and delivery services. Major retail stores and grocery chains will generally be open.

San Pasqual Band of the Kumeyaay Nation will host an Indigenous Peoples Celebration at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park throughout the day.