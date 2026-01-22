World's oldest a capella group brings 2 San Diego members home

Commonly mistaken for something out of Harry Potter, the Yale Whiffenpoofs don't use wands, but instead rely on their voices, harmonizing together. The Whiffenpoofs, founded in 1909, are widely regarded as the world's oldest collegiate a capella group and are currently marking their 117th year. As part of their winter tour last weekend, the group stopped in San Diego, bringing two members back to their hometown.

San Diego natives Ben Jimenez and Joseph Aguilar are the first members from La Jolla in the group’s history, according to the Whiffenpoofs. Both said returning home to perform was meaningful.

“Like we're wearing San Diego on our foreheads as we travel across the world singing,” Jimenez said.

Every year, 14 Yale juniors are selected to take a gap year to perform full-time, touring nationally and internationally. The group funds its travel through ticket sales, sponsorships and alumni support, and operates independently of Yale University, members said. The Whiffenpoofs have performed on all six inhabited continents, including stops in China and Mexico.

Audy McAfee / KPBS Ben Jimenez, center, solos with the Yale Whiffenpoofs at All Souls' Episcopal Church on Jan. 18, 2026.

The Whiffenpoofs took their name in 1909 after the founding members attended the play “Little Nemo,” which featured a character called a Whiffenpoof. The group adopted the name shortly afterward.

Aguilar said his audition lasted about 30 minutes, giving him one opportunity to earn a spot in the group.

“Even though it was high pressure, and I felt a little nervous going in, the welcoming energy in the audition room was nice,” Aguilar said. “I felt in the room that they were very supportive and wanted me to be my best self.”

A bass singer, Aguilar performed “Nature Boy,” made famous by Nat King Cole, at the San Diego concert, held at All Souls’ Episcopal Church. The Whiffenpoofs’ set included songs by artists like the Beatles and Kermit the Frog. The church’s pews were filled with family, friends and supporters.

Audy McAfee / KPBS The Yale Whiffenpoofs sing at All Souls' Episcopal Church on Jan. 18, 2026.

Jimenez said San Diego's arts and theater community influenced his path to the Whiffenpoofs.

“I've always really felt exposed to the arts growing up here in San Diego, and I don't think all cities are as welcoming to city arts as San Diego,” Jimenez said. “So I've always felt grateful, and I think it's really why I am where I am today.”

A Tenor II, Jimenez performed “But I Was Young and Foolish,” composed by Samuel Adler.

When not on tour, the Whiffenpoofs perform regularly in the New Haven area, including appearances at high schools and other venues. They sometimes perform multiple shows in a single day, Jimenez said.

The group has also been featured on television series including “The West Wing,” “Gilmore Girls” and “Glee.”

Audy McAfee / KPBS Jospeh Aguilar, center, solos with the Yale Whiffenpoofs at All Souls' Episcopal Church on Jan. 18, 2026.

Aguilar said a capella’s simplicity is part of its appeal.

“We can just set up anywhere and sing to anybody and bring smiles,” Aguilar said.

The Whiffenpoofs continue their winter tour through the end of January and resume touring in late February. More information is available at Whiffenpoofs.com.