Which Winter Olympics mascot deserves the gold?

Here we go again — time to crack those knuckles and vote for your Winter Olympic mascot gold medalist!

Since the first Olympic Winter Games in 1924 in the French Alps, mascots have become a quirky, beloved tradition — just like in the Summer Games. That first-ever winter mascot? A lightning bolt-shaped little ski guy named Shuss , created by Aline Lafargue for the 1968 games. With a two-toned head representing the Olympic rings, Shuss was bold, maybe a bit bizarre, and born under pressure — Lafargue had just one night to submit the design.

This year, we're back with another round of mascot madness ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics next month, and we want to know: Which adorable (or weird) character wins the hearts of San Diegans?

I’m personally rooting for Milo and Tina , the stoat siblings representing this year’s games.

Check out the contenders below and cast your vote for who you think deserves the gold.