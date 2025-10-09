Grossmont Union High School District board to consider school prayer, protest proposals

Grossmont Union High School District board members will address several hot-button issues Thursday, including proposals that address religious expression in schools, library leadership changes and rules regarding protests at board meetings.

Topping the agenda are revisions to its religious beliefs and customs policy.

One proposal would allow parents to opt their students out of instruction that they feel infringes on their religious beliefs.

California has established by law that parents can opt their children out of teachings on certain issues. They commonly include, among other things, systemic racism, sexual orientation and gender identity.

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June further bolstered parents’ rights in this regard.

“California Education Code has long had a statute that gives parents the same right,” said local legal analyst Dan Eaton. “So, the Supreme Court decision reinforced existing California law with respect to parental opt-out.”

Another proposed revision to the district’s policy focuses on the right of teachers and students to pray together outside of school hours. This policy aligns with a 2022 U.S. Supreme Court decision, which involved a football coach who prayed with his team after games.

“What the court said was that teachers don't shed their constitutional free speech and free exercise rights at the schoolhouse door, as long as it's not done in a coercive sense, as long as it's not done in their official capacity,” Eaton said.

Board President Gary Woods — along with board members Scott Eckert, Rob Shield and Jim Kelly — have historically voted as a block on issues.

In an emailed statement, Woods said he hopes the revisions clarify the religious rights of students and staff in alignment with the Supreme Court decisions. The policy changes also aim to expand opportunities to teach on the role of religion in art and history.

“It is my goal to enhance the recognition of religious beliefs and customs of our community, as well as clarify the religious rights of students and staff based on recent Supreme Court decisions,” Woods said.

Board member Chris Fite said he doesn’t oppose moving the district into compliance with the rulings. But he has concerns.

“There has been a softening of the idea that public schools should basically refrain from getting involved in religion,” Fite said. “They can teach classes on religion, obviously, and that's fine, but I think expression of religion, for me, in the classroom just opens a can of worms that, it's gonna be problematic.”

The proposed revision states teachers cannot “coerce students in prayer or other religious activities as part of their official duties.” Previously, it said teachers could not “lead.” Fite said he wants to leave the current policy as it is.

“Anything that opens the door for interpretation that would make a teacher or staff person feel that they're, you know, have the right to lead during instructional time is bothersome for me,” Fite said.



Library staffing and protests

The board will also consider two other items at the meeting that are points of tension for teachers, students and community members.

In March, the board’s majority voted to cut all of the district’s school librarian positions due to an expected $2.4 million budget gap. Thursday, they will consider a proposal to hire one librarian who would oversee all libraries in the district.

Additionally, the board is considering a new policy that would restrict where people can protest outside board meetings. The proposed policy would create "no-activity zones" at board meetings.

These zones would prevent protesting or leafleting outside the meetings. Fite disagree with the current resolution and said he will introduce an amendment to clarify the zones.

“I mean, theoretically, you could have them, you know, in downtown Lemon Grove, or La Mesa, or El Cajon, or miles away,” Fite said. “So, I want some language in there that says, you know, they could be no more than 100 feet, or 50 feet, or something.”