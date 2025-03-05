Grossmont Union High School District board votes to cut all librarian positions

All of the school librarians in the Grossmont Union High School District could lose their jobs at the end of the school year. The school board voted 4-1 on Thursday to eliminate librarian, teacher and other staff positions to help close a $2.4 million budget gap.

It was standing room only at the meeting as students, staff and other community members voiced opposition to the cuts. Valhalla High School librarian Stephanie Macceca choked up when talking about it.

“It was incredible,” she said. “I can say with all honesty that if this is the end of my library career, that I feel supported and very loved and very appreciated.”

She started at Valhalla as an English teacher in 2006. She said she loves fostering a love of reading among her students as a librarian.

“I spend a lot of time each day trying to match every kid who comes and asks — or their teacher asks me — with a book that's going to get them very excited about reading,” she said.

Macceca wears a badge letting LGBTQ+ students know she’s there for them. Santana High School junior Molly Clixby told the school board that libraries have been a supportive place.

“As school communities become increasingly unsafe for both queer students and immigrants, libraries and librarians remain one of the few spaces as they provide those students with literature where they are represented and belong,” Clixby said.

The district is facing a $2.4 million deficit next year. They’re also expecting enrollment to continue to decline. State funding is tied to student attendance.

Board members Jim Kelly, Scott Eckert, Robert Shield and Gary Woods voted yes. None of them spoke before the vote.

Chris Fite voted no. He said the cuts won’t help improve enrollment or attendance.

“We're not going to be bringing people back from online charters and stuff if we don't have certificated librarians and teachers and counselors,” he said. “What do we have to draw those people back? We have people that work here.”

Fite said the district has enough money in reserves to avoid the cuts for now. The district expects to have more than $28 million in reserves in June 2026.

In a message to staff last week, acting superintendent Sandra Huezo wrote that the board needed to consider the district’s long-term financial stability.

“It is true that we have reserves, built through years of prudent financial planning by the board and district leadership,” she wrote. “However, relying on them alone to cover ongoing personnel costs is not sustainable. Reserves are one-time resources intended for one-time challenges — this is not that.”

After the vote, the audience was so loud that the board moved to a different room. There, they voted 4-1 to eliminate several classified positions, including child development center assistants and a driver instructor.

Board member Woods said other districts are grappling with budget cuts .

“What we are experiencing here is being experienced by school boards throughout the state of California,” Woods said.

Previously, the board voted unanimously to release 29 temporary employees at the end of the school year. That includes 19 school counselors, according to the district.

Final layoff notices must be issued by May 15.