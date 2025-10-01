Premieres Sunday, Oct. 5 - Nov. 9, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

THE GOLD is inspired by the true story of the 1983 Brink’s-Mat robbery that took place in London and stars Hugh Bonneville (DOWNTON ABBEY), Jack Lowden (SLOW HORSES), Dominic Cooper ("Mamma Mia!"), Tom Cullen (DOWNTON ABBEY), Charlotte Spencer (SANDITON) and Emun Elliott (GUILT). In 1983, armed men broke into the Brink’s-Mat security depot near London’s Heathrow Airport and inadvertently stumbled across gold bullion worth £26m. What started as a typical armed robbery became the biggest theft in world history at the time.

The Gold: Why this New Heist Drama is a Don’t-Miss

Get to Know the Cast of The Gold

THE GOLD On MASTERPIECE: Preview

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: To Be A King" Premieres Sunday, Oct 5, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Six armed men steal £26m worth of gold from the Brink's-Mat security depot and set about trying to dispose of the bullion. DCI Brian Boyce sets up a task force to investigate.

Photographer: Sally Mais For editorial use only. / Courtesy of All3Media and MASTERPIECE Shown L-R: Kenneth Noye (Jack Lowden), Micky McAvoy (Adam Nagaitis), Brian Robinson (Frankie Wilson). THE GOLD On MASTERPIECE Episode 1

Episode 2: "There’s Something Going on in Kent" Premieres Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - The criminals create a system to smelt the Brink's-Mat gold and sell it back into the market with the profits being laundered. Jennings and Brightwell make a breakthrough in the case.

Photographer: Sally Mais For editorial use only. / Courtesy of All3Media and MASTERPIECE Shown L-R: Marnie Palmer (Stefanie Martini), John Palmer (Tom Cullen). THE GOLD On MASTERPIECE, Season 1 Episode 2.

Episode 3: "The Consequences Are Mine" premieres Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - The task force set up surveillance on Noye and are led to Palmer and more of the suspects. A police raid ends in tragedy in Noye's garden.

Photographer: Sally Mais For editorial use only. / Courtesy of All3Media and MASTERPIECE Shown: Brian Boyce (Hugh Bonneville) THE GOLD On MASTERPIECE , Season 1 Episode 3

Episode 4: "Vengeance Is Easy, Justice Is Hard" Premieres Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - In Tenerife, Palmer learns he is wanted by the police. Cooper and Parry's plan to move cash across Europe is a success. Noye's murder trial comes to a dramatic conclusion.

Photographer: Sally Mais For editorial use only. / Courtesy of All3Media and MASTERPIECE Shown: Kenneth Noye (Jack Lowden). The Gold On MASTERPIECE, Season 1 Episode 4.

Episode 5: "The Boy You Were" Premieres Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Palmer is finally caught after attempting to escape to Brazil. The police learn that Cooper and Parry have been laundering the Brink's-Mat millions. Cooper is arrested but Parry escapes.

Photographer: Sally Mais For editorial use only. / Courtesy of All3Media and MASTERPIECE Harry Bowman (Silas Carson), Edwyn Cooper (Dominic Cooper), Brian Boyce (Hugh Bonneville). THE GOLD On MASTERPIECE, Season 1 Episode 5.

Episode 6: "I’ll Be Remembered" Premieres Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Some of the criminals are found innocent and others are convicted, but the police realize the gold was split after the robbery. Their work must continue.

Sally Mais. For editorial use only. / Courtesy of All3Media and MASTERPIECE Shown: Gordon Parry (Sean Harris) in THE GOLD On MASTERPIECE, Episode 6.

Credits: Produced by Tannadice Pictures, the joint venture between Neil Forsyth and Objective Fiction, part of Objective Media Group, an All3Media Company, in association with BBC.