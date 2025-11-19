Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 19, 2025 at 12:42 PM PST
"Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears"
Acorn TV / produced by Every Cloud Productions
"Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears"

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. on KPBS TV

Glamorous lady detective Phryne Fisher (Essie Davis, "The Babadook") returns in a cinematic sequel to the wildly popular TV series. In 1929 Jerusalem, Phryne's rescue of a young Bedouin girl leads her on a globe-trotting adventure to uncover priceless treasures, wartime secrets, and an ancient tomb bearing a terrible curse, with the help of handsome detective Jack Robinson (Nathan Page, UNDERBELLY).

MISS FISHER & THE CRYPT OF TEARS | Official Trailer | 2020 [HD]

Watch On Your Schedule: "Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears" is available to stream with KPBS Passport on KPBS+, a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Credits: Acorn TV / produced by Every Cloud Productions

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News