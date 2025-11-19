Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. on KPBS TV

Glamorous lady detective Phryne Fisher (Essie Davis, "The Babadook") returns in a cinematic sequel to the wildly popular TV series. In 1929 Jerusalem, Phryne's rescue of a young Bedouin girl leads her on a globe-trotting adventure to uncover priceless treasures, wartime secrets, and an ancient tomb bearing a terrible curse, with the help of handsome detective Jack Robinson (Nathan Page, UNDERBELLY).

MISS FISHER & THE CRYPT OF TEARS | Official Trailer | 2020 [HD]

Watch On Your Schedule: "Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears" is available to stream with KPBS Passport on KPBS+, a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Credits: Acorn TV / produced by Every Cloud Productions